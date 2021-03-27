ArizonaVarsity - The Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 44) Basketball Season Recap

The Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 44) Basketball Season Recap
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman are back for another episode of the Take It EZ Sports Show, highlighting championship weekend for winter sports in Arizona. The guys highlight performances from several athletes and share their thoughts on the shortened season. Eric and Zach also answer listener questions from Twitter. Eric wraps up the show with a rare outburst sharing his hatred for a beloved college basketball figure. Trust us when we say it’s not something you want to miss.
