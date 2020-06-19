ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.5) Interview with Chris Eaton

The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.5) Interview with Chris Eaton
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their fifth episode of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, Eric and Zach interview ArizonaVarsity's Chris Eaton, better known as GridironArizona, and talk about some of their top restaurant choices. (63 minutes)
Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.
To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:
To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below: