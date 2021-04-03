ArizonaVarsity - The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 45) moves, Cody Cameron and more

The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 45) moves, Cody Cameron and more
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for Episode 45 of the Take it EZ Sports Show on the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. In this episode, the guys dive into Eric's move and next step in his career as the sports editor for the Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff, as well as how Zach could have ruined Eric's announcement. Then Eric and Zach interview Arizona Varsity lead football analyst Cody Cameron about recruiting and the recent Under Armour All American Camp. Last, the guys finish with a March Madness bracket update and take some listener questions.
The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)