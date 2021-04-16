ArizonaVarsity - The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 46) First Look at the 2021 AZHSFB Schedules

The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 46) First Look at the 2021 AZHSFB Schedules
In this episode, the guys dive into some international listener questions, even highlight a few voicemails from around the world! Then, Eric and Zach discuss the release of Arizona high school football schedules, make some predictions and speak about some great games to look forward to in the fall. Then, the guys finish with some more Twitter questions.
Support our sponsors:
The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below: