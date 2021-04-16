 ArizonaVarsity - The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 46) First Look at the 2021 AZHSFB Schedules
The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 46) First Look at the 2021 AZHSFB Schedules

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

In this episode, the guys dive into some international listener questions, even highlight a few voicemails from around the world! Then, Eric and Zach discuss the release of Arizona high school football schedules, make some predictions and speak about some great games to look forward to in the fall. Then, the guys finish with some more Twitter questions.

{{ article.author_name }}