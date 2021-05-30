The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 50): Spring Season Championship Recaps

Eric and Zach are back after a two-week hiatus for episode 50 of the Take it EZ Sports Show. The guys run through all of the spring sports teams that were crowned champions over the last couple of weeks, including Liberty’s run to the 6A baseball title, Desert Mountain in 5A and Mesquite in 4A. The guys also highlight Xavier’s dominance and a couple of growing West Valley powers in softball. Eric and Zach also ask the question, who will dethrone Chandler in track & field after yet another dominating performance by both the girls and boys? All of that and more on this episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, sponsored by AALL.net and part of the Arizona Varsity podcast network.