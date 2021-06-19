The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 52): Camp Season!

Breakdown: (54 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira open The Take it EZ Sports Show highlighting what they saw in the Suns’ Game 2 blowout of the Denver Nuggets. At 6:45, Zach and Eric discuss a possible expansion to the College Football Playoff and whether 12 teams are too much or the perfect amount to bring a little more excitement to the season. The guys also highlight camp season (18-minute mark) as several athletes from across the state flock to football camps with the recruiting dead period officially over and pause … Zach brings up some suspect Twitter interactions (22-minute mark). The guys also shoutout a local basketball program for their outstanding summer basketball uniforms (29-minute mark), the Section 7 basketball tournament in Glendale and Eric shares what is going on up north (41-minute mark). A new intern is joining Zach to help out with East Valley coverage (43-minute mark), and the guys share what they ate in the last week and honor two fallen East Valley assistant coaches (44:30 mark).



