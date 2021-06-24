The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 53): JCFC Recap, Section 7, Jamie Newman
Breakdown: (71 minutes)
Eric Newman and Zach Alvira open this week's episode by catching up and talking about the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals, as well as Just Chilly's Flight Club, before welcoming Eric's dad Jamie Newman on for his second appearance on the show (18:45). The trio talk sumo wrestling, the weather in Minnesota, and get into COVID-19 in MN.
Then Eric and Zach talk about Section 7 basketball (43:30) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and go over some of their favorite ice cream and cold desserts.
