The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 55): Football Season Approaches

Breakdown: (52 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for yet another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show. On this episode, Zach explains why he was MIA for the last couple of weeks (31 seconds). Eric also provides an update on the fires and flooding in Flagstaff (1:05) and Zach shares how his football team won the state championship in honor of his coach who recently passed away after a battle with cancer (3:30). At the 10:35 mark, the guys share their excitement level for the fall high school sports season being just over a month away and Eric shares a community service project the two local Flagstaff high schools got involved in due to the flooding (11:30). And of course, Zach and Eric try to dissect exactly what is going on with the Phoenix Suns as they have now lost three in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks and trail 3-2 in the NBA Finals (13:40). Before wrapping up the show, Zach and Eric talk the start of the Cardinals, Arizona State and NAU football seasons (33:41) and touch on an interesting subject as the fall sports season nears (38:10) while transitioning into crazy stat lines from past games (44:10).