The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 57): Looking Ahead to Opening Week

Breakdown: (58 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for yet another episode of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. On this episode, the guys share their thoughts on the Suns’ free agency moves as the new NBA league year approaches (1:47). At the 6:16 mark, Zach and Eric talk local Olympians before highlighting their favorite opening week matchups for the 1A through 6A Arizona high school football conferences (8:53). What teams make the cut for the best overall matchups? What games will Zach and Eric be at when the football season officially begins? The guys wrap up the show by sharing the best thing they ate in the last week (52:36), and Zach foreshadows an announcement coming next week as he takes yet another step in his journalism career (56:56).