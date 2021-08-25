The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 58): Previewing Top Early Season Matchups
Breakdown: (59 minutes)
Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for Episode 58 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, the guys start by talking about Zach's big career announcement. He will be teaching a course at ASU, his alma mater, in sports journalism as an adjunct in the fall semester.
Then, Eric and Zach talk AALL.net before taking a deep dive into intriguing matchups in weeks 2-5 of the upcoming Arizona high school football season.
