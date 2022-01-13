The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 75): Basketball, soccer and Chilly

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breakdown: 80 minutes

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for Episode 75 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The pair talk high school basketball and soccer rankings, mentioning some of the top teams in each conference and who's playing well at the moment.

Then, Chilly joins the show to talk football coaching changes around Arizona. There could be some major movement coming soon!

The trio finish the show talking about shoes, apparel and more.