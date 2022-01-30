The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 77): Back at it!

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breakdown: 47 minutes

Eric and Zach are back for yet another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network.





The guys kick off the show recapping the craziness that was the NFL Divisional Round then dive into all of the coaching changes and latest rumors surrounding the Arizona high school coaching carousel (4:50). The guys then transition into winter sports (20:02) for an update from Flagstaff and around the Valley as well as some special shoutouts to Flagstaff’s Gracelyn Nez, Highland’s Knollmiller brothers, Desert Vista’s Lauren Ping and Chandler’s Dominic Raiola.





Eric and Zach share their thoughts on the upcoming playoffs, merging high school sports seasons and how hectic it can be (27:41). They wrap up the show with their favorite thing they ate in the last week (39:58).



