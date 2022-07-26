The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 94) Family Feud draft and more football

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Eric and Zach return for Episode 94 of the Take it EZ Sports Show. The guys do a draft of who they'd want on a Family Feud team of Arizona high school sports media, and it gets a bit out of hand toward the end.

Z-man and Eric finish with some more high school football schedule talk and end with the best things they ate this week.