The VarsityAZ Podcast: Zach Alvira on the Justin Hager Email Scandal
The VarsityAZ Podcast is a show that features interviews of coaches, players, alumni, and members of the Arizona sports media conducted by the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com.
Ralph Amsden speaks with Zach Alvira of the East Valley Tribune/Ahwatukee Foothills News about the story he broke regarding ex-Mountain Pointe girls basketball head coach and varsity football assistant Justin Hager's resignation over the revalations that he used a secret email account to forward gameplans to Mountain Pointe opponents.