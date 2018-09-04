Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast!

In this episode, get a recap of all the 5A/6A Week 3 action. Chris Eaton gives a detailed update on the McClintock/Tempe game he attended, while Kevin Derryberry called the Red Mountain loss to Perry.

To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.