The Week 4 STATE FORTY EIGHT 2021 POWER FORTY EIGHT
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Chandler (3-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Hamilton (3-0)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Williams Field (2-0)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Liberty (3-0)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Basha (3-0)
|
+5
|
7
|
Horizon (3-0)
|
+7
|
8
|
Highland (2-0)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Cactus (3-0)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Queen Creek (2-0)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Salpointe Catholic (2-0)
|
+1
|
12
|
Desert Edge (2-1)
|
-6
|
13
|
Chaparral (2-1)
|
N/A
|
14
|
Millennium (2-1)
|
+3
|
15
|
Mesa Mountain View (3-0)
|
N/A
|
16
|
Mountain Ridge (2-1)
|
+30
|
17
|
Centennial (1-2)
|
-11
|
18
|
Marana (3-0)
|
+9
|
19
|
American Leadership- Queen Creek (2-1)
|
+2
|
20
|
Red Mountain (3-0)
|
+4
|
21
|
Sandra Day O'Connor (1-2)
|
-2
|
22
|
Sunrise Mountain (1-2)
|
-2
|
23
|
Notre Dame Prep (1-1)
|
N/A
|
24
|
Desert Ridge (2-1)
|
+1
|
25
|
Desert View (2-0)
|
+3
|
26
|
Shadow Ridge (3-0)
|
+7
|
27
|
Casteel (1-1)
|
-1
|
28
|
Casa Grande (3-0)
|
+3
|
29
|
Ironwood Ridge (2-1)
|
+10
|
30
|
Sunnyslope (1-1)
|
+6
|
31
|
Verrado (1-1)
|
+1
|
32
|
Desert Mountain (1-1)
|
+8
|
33
|
Campo Verde (1-2)
|
-17
|
34
|
Cienega (1-2)
|
-5
|
35
|
Mesquite (2-1)
|
N/A
|
36
|
Cesar Chavez (2-0)
|
N/A
|
37
|
Perry (2-1)
|
Unranked
|
38
|
Mountain Pointe (2-1)
|
-20
|
39
|
Brophy (1-2)
|
-17
|
40
|
Pinnacle (1-2)
|
+1
|
41
|
Prescott (3-0)
|
Unranked
|
42
|
Sunnyside (2-1)
|
Unranked
|
43
|
Apache Junction (3-0)
|
Unranked
|
44
|
Agua Fria (3-0)
|
Unranked
|
45
|
American Leadership Academy- Gilbert North (4-0)
|
Unranked
|
46
|
Maricopa (2-1)
|
-9
|
47
|
Desert Vista (1-1)
|
Unranked
|
48
|
Buena (1-1)
|
-1
