Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast!

In this episode, get a recap of all the 5A/6A Week 6 action. Chris Eaton gives a detailed update on the Chandler win over Desert Ridge, while Kevin Derryberry brings knowledge from the Basha upset of Red Mountain.

To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.