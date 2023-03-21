Three Takeaways from Chilly's Interview with Kenny Dillingham
Last week on Chilly's Tuesday Two-Piece, he hosted Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham. Despite the technological issues that kept Dillingham from appearing on camera, in true Chilly fashion, the show marched on.
Here are my takeaways from their chat (Interview starts at the 27-minute mark below):
"People want it to be what everyone says it can be."
The "sleeping giant" narrative surrounding Arizona State football has been something that follows the program around like a bad reputation. Everyone has a theory on what contributes to the Sun Devil's unrealized potential, including me. That's what makes it so refreshing when Kenny Dillingham acknowledges that even though we might disagree on what it will take to get Arizona State back to Rose Bowl contention, the common thread is that we want it. Here's his full quote on the excitement surrounding his first spring football practice:
"It just shows that this city that I'm born and raised in, that I have got extreme passion for... people want it to be what everybody says it can be. And everybody's just looking for an excuse to why- why now? Everybody's trying to find the reason 'why can we be great now? Why is right now different than the past?' And to see all these people out there, you can see them saying 'OK, maybe this is why.' That's the vision. We've got to convince that this is the time. It's now.'
The reason this stands out to me is that there are times that the "sleeping giant" designation feels like a weight around the program's neck, but the truth is, the underlying sentiment is optimism. People want to believe in Arizona State's potential, and Kenny Dillingham doesn't consider fueling that optimism to be a burden. He views it as the entire point of the job.
"Once the athleticism is removed, let's dance."
Maybe I'm off base, but I think people assume that there's a spirit of competition built into any athletic program. I mean, that's the whole point, right? To compete against yourself to achieve the limits of your gifts, and to compete against your teammates for the right to represent the team on the ultimate competitive platform- the field of play.
The truth is, programs often take the fact that competition is baked into the cake of collegiate athletics for granted. However, in the era of the transfer portal, you have players all over the country leaving programs- not because of a lack of a competitive spirit, but instead seeking an environment in which that competition isn't settled science. These players aren't dodging competition- they want to compete in an environment where competition is welcome.
You don't have three quarterbacks jump on board to compete with the two that are already on campus out of a lack of desire to compete. Kenny Dillingham knows this, and I liked that he acknowledged that players just want you to be straight up with them, and I like that he highlighted that he's all about competition in every single aspect of his personality, from coaching to card games:
"I grew up in a family where are you talk crap to one another. You compete. You play Hearts. You play Spades. You play Dominoes. You play anything you can play, and you compete. And you enjoy it. You enjoy the process. That's who I've always been. That's who I'll be when I play basketball at 5 AM on Tuesday, Thursday morning- which I played basketball this morning at 5 AM. That's just who I am, and I think the biggest thing with coaching is kids can see the bullcrap when you start coaching them, and you better be genuinely who you are. I'm a goofy little dude who didn't play college football, and if I shy away from that, kids are going to see right through me."
He went on to challenge Chilly to a game of Spades on a live stream, and Chilly replied that he could beat Coach Dillingham in basketball. Coach Dillingham's reply was my favorite part of the interview:
"I tell people all the time, you can beat me in things that take athleticism, but once the athleticism is removed, let's dance."
"There's two ways to be successful in life... pile bodies... or raise people up."
I love that Chilly brought up that he sees members of ASU's roster out in the community, whether it's Chad Johnson Jr. or Trenton Bourguet- because it's one thing to expect the community to support the program, but when you give the community a face to put on that program, those connections run deep.
Coach Dillingham has talked in the past about remembering his connection to the ASU program starting as a kid tailgating outside Sun Devil Stadium, and so he has unique insight to bring to the topic:
"There's two ways to become successful in life. You can cut people down at the legs and pile bodies up and stand at the top of them, or you can raise people up... and then those people will eventually pull you up. I firmly believe it's a lot more fun, and it's a lot better to help people around you be successful, and through their own success, you're naturally successful."
