Last week on Chilly's Tuesday Two-Piece, he hosted Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham. Despite the technological issues that kept Dillingham from appearing on camera, in true Chilly fashion, the show marched on. Here are my takeaways from their chat (Interview starts at the 27-minute mark below):

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+My4xNC4yMyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQ2hpbGx5czJwYz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0NoaWxseXMycGM8L2E+IHcvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxMWT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASnVz dENoaWxseTwvYT4gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2E5WGlVUTcx T0siPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hOVhpVVE3MU9LPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vem92b2ZYNUNnRiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pvdm9mWDVDZ0Y8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpem9uYSBWYXJzaXR5IFBvZGNhc3QgTmV0d29y ayAoQEFyaXpvbmFWYXJzaXR5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FyaXpvbmFWYXJzaXR5L3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1ODIzODI4ODAxODI2ODE3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"People want it to be what everyone says it can be."

The "sleeping giant" narrative surrounding Arizona State football has been something that follows the program around like a bad reputation. Everyone has a theory on what contributes to the Sun Devil's unrealized potential, including me. That's what makes it so refreshing when Kenny Dillingham acknowledges that even though we might disagree on what it will take to get Arizona State back to Rose Bowl contention, the common thread is that we want it. Here's his full quote on the excitement surrounding his first spring football practice: "It just shows that this city that I'm born and raised in, that I have got extreme passion for... people want it to be what everybody says it can be. And everybody's just looking for an excuse to why- why now? Everybody's trying to find the reason 'why can we be great now? Why is right now different than the past?' And to see all these people out there, you can see them saying 'OK, maybe this is why.' That's the vision. We've got to convince that this is the time. It's now.' The reason this stands out to me is that there are times that the "sleeping giant" designation feels like a weight around the program's neck, but the truth is, the underlying sentiment is optimism. People want to believe in Arizona State's potential, and Kenny Dillingham doesn't consider fueling that optimism to be a burden. He views it as the entire point of the job.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FTVUZvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBU1VGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gcHJhY3Rp Y2UgdG9kYXkgd2FzIGZhc3QsIHBoeXNpY2FsICZhbXA7IGVmZmljaWVudC4g PGJyPjxicj5Ob3QgYSBiZXR0ZXIgZW52aXJvbm1lbnQgJmFtcDsgc3RhZmYg dG8gcGxheSBmb3IuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQldh cmREQ29vcmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJXYXJkRENvb3JkPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tlbm55RGlsbGluZ2hh bT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2VubnlEaWxsaW5naGFtPC9hPiA8 YnI+PGJyPlBwbCBpbiB0aGUgdmFsbGV5IHNob3VsZCBiZSBleGNpdGVk4oCm IHRoZSBhdHRlbnRpb24gdG8gZGV0YWlsIGFuZCBkaXNjaXBsaW5lIHdhcyBp bXByZXNzaXZlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQWN0aXZhdGVUaGVWYWxsZXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBY3RpdmF0ZVRoZVZhbGxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0I5Y2IxcVBram0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9COWNiMXFQ a2ptPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpY2NhcmRvIFN0ZXdhcnQgKEBDb2FjaFN0 ZXdfQVopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTdGV3 X0FaL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM2NDQ1NTA3MDk3ODkwODE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

"Once the athleticism is removed, let's dance."

Maybe I'm off base, but I think people assume that there's a spirit of competition built into any athletic program. I mean, that's the whole point, right? To compete against yourself to achieve the limits of your gifts, and to compete against your teammates for the right to represent the team on the ultimate competitive platform- the field of play. The truth is, programs often take the fact that competition is baked into the cake of collegiate athletics for granted. However, in the era of the transfer portal, you have players all over the country leaving programs- not because of a lack of a competitive spirit, but instead seeking an environment in which that competition isn't settled science. These players aren't dodging competition- they want to compete in an environment where competition is welcome. You don't have three quarterbacks jump on board to compete with the two that are already on campus out of a lack of desire to compete. Kenny Dillingham knows this, and I liked that he acknowledged that players just want you to be straight up with them, and I like that he highlighted that he's all about competition in every single aspect of his personality, from coaching to card games: "I grew up in a family where are you talk crap to one another. You compete. You play Hearts. You play Spades. You play Dominoes. You play anything you can play, and you compete. And you enjoy it. You enjoy the process. That's who I've always been. That's who I'll be when I play basketball at 5 AM on Tuesday, Thursday morning- which I played basketball this morning at 5 AM. That's just who I am, and I think the biggest thing with coaching is kids can see the bullcrap when you start coaching them, and you better be genuinely who you are. I'm a goofy little dude who didn't play college football, and if I shy away from that, kids are going to see right through me." He went on to challenge Chilly to a game of Spades on a live stream, and Chilly replied that he could beat Coach Dillingham in basketball. Coach Dillingham's reply was my favorite part of the interview: "I tell people all the time, you can beat me in things that take athleticism, but once the athleticism is removed, let's dance."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxKdXN0IGNvbXBldGUu4oCdIC0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZW5ueURpbGxpbmdoYW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEtlbm55RGlsbGluZ2hhbTwvYT4gYWRkcmVzc2VzIHRoZSBtZWRpYSBh ZnRlciBwcmFjdGljZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ljeXZRRzNW UUMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95Y3l2UUczVlFDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEpvcmRhbiBIYW1tIChASm9yZHlIYW1tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvcmR5SGFtbS9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNTcxNzI3NTM4MTc5Njg2 Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"There's two ways to be successful in life... pile bodies... or raise people up."

I love that Chilly brought up that he sees members of ASU's roster out in the community, whether it's Chad Johnson Jr. or Trenton Bourguet- because it's one thing to expect the community to support the program, but when you give the community a face to put on that program, those connections run deep. Coach Dillingham has talked in the past about remembering his connection to the ASU program starting as a kid tailgating outside Sun Devil Stadium, and so he has unique insight to bring to the topic: "There's two ways to become successful in life. You can cut people down at the legs and pile bodies up and stand at the top of them, or you can raise people up... and then those people will eventually pull you up. I firmly believe it's a lot more fun, and it's a lot better to help people around you be successful, and through their own success, you're naturally successful."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hcm91bmQgVXAgUUIgVHJhaW5pbmcgdy8gQ29hY2ggQW5kZXJzb24g PGJyPjxicj5BIGdvb2QgZ3JvdXAgb2YgUUJzIGNhbWUgb3V0IGFuZCB3ZXJl IGNvYWNoZWQgdXAgYnkgQVNVIFFCIFRyZW50b24gQm91cmd1ZXQsIE5ZIEpl dHMgUUIgQ2hyaXMgU3RyZXZsZXIgJmFtcDsgV1JzIGdvdCBzb21lIGhlbHAg ZnJvbSBBU1UgV1IgQ2hhZCBKb2huc29uIEpyLi48YnI+PGJyPlRvZGF5cyBz dGFuZG91dCBRQnM6PGJyPkJyYXh0b24gVGhvbWFzIOKAmDI0IERlc2VydCBW aXN0YTxicj5LYWxlbiBGaXNoZXIg4oCYMjUgSGlnbGFuZDxicj5Sb2Njb+KA piA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVmhoYk1hdzFwSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ZoaGJNYXcxcEg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVzdCBDaGlsbHkg KEBKVVNUQ0hJTExZKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pV U1RDSElMTFkvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzM4NDYzMjQ3OTY5ODEyNTE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram