ArizonaVarsity - Today Only: Get a $75 to Nike or Adidas for Subscribing to Arizona Varsity

Today Only: Get a $75 to Nike or Adidas for Subscribing to Arizona Varsity

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

We want to show support for the people who support us, and we need your support to produce prep sports content more than ever.

Today only, if you sign up for a $75.00 Annual Subscription to ArizonaVarsity.com, we'll give you a $75.00 digital gift code to either Nike or Adidas!

A membership to ArizonaVarsity gets you access to all premium content across the entire Rivals network, and access to our members-only TeamAZV message board.

To take advantage of the offer, create a new Rivals user account and make sure you use the promo code of your choice

For the $75 adidas promo click here (CODE: adidas75)

For the $75 NIKE promo click here (CODE: nike75)


The Adidas code can be used Online at adidas.com, or in-store.

In addition, eCards do not expire. You can check the balance of your card

by clicking here: https://www.adidas.com/us/giftcards

Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone.

For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us

