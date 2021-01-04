ArizonaVarsity - Video: Sunrise Mountain girls' basketball readies for season

The Sunrise Mountain Mustangs girls' basketball team is ready to tip off the 2020-21 season. The 5A runner-up Mustangs graduated just two players from last year, and are excited to get started.

There is a lot for the Sunrise Mountain girls basketball team to be excited about.

The Mustangs graduated just two seniors from last year’s squad and know what they need to improve upon.

“Most of the time we can just build on the stuff that maybe we didn’t perfect last year, so that’s an advantage to us. And with only having two people leaving, it means that you’re not trying to fill their spot as much because most people were here last year,” said senior Julie Diveney.

The Mustangs reached the 5A final for the first time in 2020. That run taught them a lot, and junior Kelci Connolly said the team is ready to showcase what they learned.

“We just have a lot of players that know the game of basketball. They have instincts, and we have really good athletes on our team, too, so when coach adds more stuff or she puts in more intricate plays, it’s a lot easier for us to adapt more and just work harder as a team,” she said.

Now the girls are trying to get over that championship hump with a talented roster that coach Jenn Tolle said is a lot of fun to lead.

“We have some decent size, but even our size is athletic. So even the girls that would play a forward or the center position for us, they can move really well. So we have a lot of flexibility. We like playing man-to-man and having a lot of different variations of man-to-man defense because they can do that. We can switch, we can match people up in different ways, we can play screens different ways,” Tolle said.

The Mustangs’ season is set to start on January 19 with a home contest against Centennial. Sunrise Mountain is nearly in game shape and ready to get going.

“I think the excitement and energy we play with, I think that’s kind of what’s been growing over the years, and this year I think we have more confidence built up this year because we know we can do that. And we’re just trying to build on it,” Diveney said.

