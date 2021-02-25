ArizonaVarsity - Weathersby finishing spectacular Hawk hoops career

The Apollo Hawks girls basketball coaching staff knew it had a special player as soon as Haylee Weathersby showed up to her first practice in 2017.

Coach Susan Prado-Ortiz remembers the then-freshman beating seniors in drills and scrimmages right away. The ninth-grade forward led the Hawks in average scoring (15.8), rebounds (10.7) and blocks (1.4) and Apollo played to a 20-3 record that season. The talent was unmistakable early.

“Looking back to her freshman year, she just had the demeanor and the attitude of being an exceptional player right away,” Prado-Ortiz said.

Now a senior committed to play basketball at Black Hills State University in South Dakota, and the undisputed captain of the Hawks, Weathersby took a few minutes to reflect on her high school career after a dominant performance in a 72-38 victory over Liberty.

“I came here and my goal was to be a four-year starter and make the playoffs all four years, so it’s been a really fun experience to just compete," Weathersby said.

Scoring came naturally to Weathersby. The 2021 season is the third of four years in which she has led the team in average points. This year through she is averaging 15.5. Rebounds also came naturally, because at six-foot-one with long arms she is nearly always the tallest girl on the floor. That size also gave her an advantage in protecting the rim.

But rather than simply relying on that size and bulldozing her way to the hoop - though that move is still there if she needs it - Weathersby improved her dribbling and increased her range with a solid jumper from the perimeter. She also became more adept at passing. Her assist average increased to 5.9 this year from 1.3 as a freshman.

"After a game I don’t really even look for my points, right now I look for my assists because I can see how I’m helping my teammates get better too. I got a triple-double a couple games ago and that was really special to me," she said.

She has also grown mentally.

“I think this team has helped me develop into that kind of captain leadership role. I came in as a freshman and I was kind of the baby of the team, even last year I had to grow up and realize that it is my team now," Weathersby said.