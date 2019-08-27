STAT BLOG: 8/26/19

The 2019 season has officially begun! For 63 of the 80 schools in 5A and 6A, the first of 10 regular season games has been played (the rest start up this Friday). For those that began last week, a bye week will surface at some point (possibly this week).

I launched this Monday night review back in 2017 where we look back at eight different categories and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Lucas Arnds (Cesar Chavez)



The 6-foot, 205-pound signal caller picked up where he left off last season, when he passed for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. In a 53-0 blanking of East HS from Anchorage, Arnds threw for 295 yards and four TDs. He also showed a new wrinkle in his senior year as a runner, taking off for 65 yards on his five carries and adding two more scores. Arnds connected with six different receivers as seniors Deavon Crawford and Jaleel Walker (128 yds/2 TD) hauled in touchdowns along with sophomore Tavian Dennis. The matchup with the Thunderbirds took place due to a relationship of CCHS athletic director Lenny Doerfler, who has run a football camp in Alaska for the past 21 years. Last year, the Champions took the long road trip to the Northwest.

Next Up: Cesar Chavez plays on the road this Friday at Red Mountain in Mesa.

RUNNING BACK - Logan Gingg (Verrrado)

The 5-10, 170-pound junior found the end zone four times and finished with 303 yards on the ground. Coming off a year in which he was the Vipers' leading rusher at 631 yards, Gingg is poised for a breakout season. Verrado powered past South Mountain on the road with an easy 52-28 victory. Five of the Vipers' touchdowns were scored before halftime. Gingg hit that big total with just 19 carries (15.9 yards per rush). As a team, VHS rushed for 428 yards.

Next Up: Verrado has a bye this week and returns to action on Sept. 6 at Casteel.

WIDE RECEIVER - Brenden Rice (Hamilton)

The 6-3, 205-pound athlete performed in a big game like the superstar that he is. Coming off a difficult 2018 season, Hamilton got 2019 off to a good start with a 44-21 victory on the road at Chaparral. Rice caught six passes for 150 yards, scored a touchdown and almost had another one following a 67-yard reception. One of the top uncommitted players in the state, Rice has taken official visits to both Colorado and Michigan thus far in his recruiting. This weekend, he'll be back in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines' opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Next Up: Hamilton is home in Chandler against Highland this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Tre Smith (Red Mountain)

The senior defensive end helped secure the Mountain Lions' 34-14 win over Desert Ridge with a pair of fourth-quarter sacks. Smith had nine tackles on the night. Cody Cameron of Arizona Varsity was at the game and called Smith one to watch. He also suggested that a certain FCS school should make an offer to Smith. A trio of touchdowns in the second quarter gave Red Mountain a lead that the Jaguars weren't able to overcome. Smith has a good frame at 6-4 and 225 pounds.

Next Up: Red Mountain is home in Mesa against Cesar Chavez this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Gunner Reidhead (Casteel)

Despite falling short to the defending 5A champs, Casteel represented themselves very well in a 34-27 defeat at Centennial. Reidhead (5-7, 195) led the Colts in tackles with 11 and forced a fumble. Last season, CHS played its first game at the 5A level and was blasted by Centennial, 42-19. A much more competitive game should serve the Colts well as they progress through the early portion of their schedule. Centennial was limited to just 81 passing yards in the game.

Next Up: Casteel is home in Queen Creek against Apollo this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Dylan Cook (Ironwood Ridge)

The 6-2, 185-pound junior safety intercepted two passes against Marana Mountain View. In a 21-7 victory, the Nighthawks forced four turnovers. It was the first victory for head coach James Hardy Jr. and it came against former IRHS head coach Matt Johnson, who moved over to MVHS in the offseason. Needless to say, there was quite the buildup for this one all summer long.

Next Up: Ironwood Ridge has a bye this week and returns to action on Sept. 6 at Millennium.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Phoenix Payton (O'Connor)

The 6-1, 190-pound senior had a foot in the end zone while catching a kickoff, but the ball was still short of the goal line when he caught it and headed up the field. 99-1/2 yards later, Payton reached paydirt. He also plays wide receiver and made big players there amassing 91 yards on just two catches in the Eagles' 60-10 win over Mesa.

Next Up: O'Connor is home in North Phoenix against Basha this Friday.

TEAM - Brophy

The schedule didn't show the Broncos' opener against Liberty as an easy game for new head coach Jason Jewell. For the second year in a row BCP and LHS were locked in a defensive slugfest. This time, the Broncos prevailed 9-6. Senior Matthew Winter connected with Andre Eden for the only touchdown of the first half. A 26-yard field goal by Anthony Hidalgo proved to be the difference as Brophy hung on after taking a 9-0 lead at the half. Liberty (10-2 last season) used two different quarterbacks and the tandem was limited to 100 total passing yards. Defensive stars were all over the place for the Broncos as Benjamin Morrison and Michael Diaz intercepted passes. Seniors Jack Taylor, Thomas DiGiovanni, and Jake Ruther (11 tackles) had sacks. Looking at the upcoming non-region schedule for Brophy, there's a good chance the Broncos will be 6-0 heading into Hamilton on the first Friday of October. But, of course, Jewell will only have the team thinking about this week's opponent.

Next Up: Brophy is on the road at Shadow Ridge in Surprise this Friday.

