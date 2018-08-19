The Week 1 Gridiron Scroll Podcast with Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton
Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast!
In this episode, get a recap of all the 5A/6A Week 1 action. Chris Eaton gives a detailed update on the Notre Dame/Fairfax game he attended, while Kevin Derryberry called the Red Mountain win over Desert Ridge.
To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.
Make sure to follow Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton on Twitter