WEEKLY BLOG: 8/23/18

The players and coaches at Hamilton High School heard all the noise from the outside after last season. They know the Huskies failed to win a 6A Premier Region game last season. The defense was knocked and ridiculed after allowing 55 to Mountain Pointe and 63 to Perry a season ago.

But, you know what? They worked. Since the first of November (since there was no playoffs for Hamilton for the first time last year), they lifted. Many of them ran track. The Huskies had their first full offseason under second-year head coach Mike Zdebski. They bonded. And something else happened.

They got better.

The turf in Scottsdale at Chaparral High School was the setting for this first chance to show off this new-look team and the Huskies delivered with a resounding 44-21 victory over the Firebirds.

"It sets the tone for the whole season," Hamilton senior quarterback Nick Arvay said. "Last year was rough. We know what this group is capable of."

It was a dominating start for the visitors from Chandler. On the third play from scrimmage, Arvay completed a long pass to Brenden Rice, who was knocked out of bounds at the 2-yard line after a 67-yard play. Senior running back Domynic Hilton punched it in from there putting Hamilton on the board first.

After the Huskies' defense forced a three-and-out, it was back to work for the offense. Another senior back, Sebastian Dorman increased the lead to 13-0 as he followed his blockers for a 14-yard touchdown run. Leading the way was Washington State commit Dylan Mayginnes.

Hamilton (1-0) controlled the first 12 minutes racking up a 180-41 advantage in yards. The Huskies constantly moved the chains as they gained eight first downs.

Hamilton scored once more in the half as a 13-play, 67-yard drive lasted six minutes. The result was a field goal by Collin Fuller from 25 yards out.

Despite the lopsided statistical numbers, Chaparral (0-1) stayed in the game. Ohio State commit Jack Miller completed a 34-yard pass to Max Minor and the Firebirds reached paydirt when junior running back Jared Williams scampered across the goal line from 19 yards out. A two-point conversion pass from Miller to Minor cut the deficit in half to 16-8 as the game hit halftime intermission.

Despite running half as many plays (37-19), the Firebirds were down just one score and were receiving the second half kickoff.

But, that was as close as Chaparral would get.

A fumble on the kickoff set the Huskies up at the CHS 25-yard line. Three plays later, Dorman cashed the turnover in with a nine-yard scoring run.

Arvay played in just five games during his junior year as he had to sit the first half of the year after transferring from Casteel. This offseason, he knew there would be a full 10-game season. He led the Huskies to seven scoring drives in the team's 10 possessions. His first TD pass of the year came on a pass to 6-2 senior Kaden Hattendorf, who was covered well.

