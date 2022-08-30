News More News
Week 1 Schedule for 6A & 5A

GAMES OF SEPT. 1, 2022:

Agua Fria (0-0)


at Tolleson (0-0)


Sunnyside (0-0)


at Desert View (0-0)


Mica Mountain (0-0)


at Ironwood Ridge (0-0)


GAMES OF SEPT. 2, 2022:

Game is @ Cathedral Catholic HS  4pm

Red Mountain (0-0)


Mater Dei Catholic (CA) (0-2)


Cesar Chavez (0-0)


at Westwood (0-0)


Mesa (0-0)


Corona del Sol (0-0)

Highland (0-0)


at Desert Ridge (0-0)


Mountain Pointe (0-0)


at Valley Vista (0-0)


North (0-0)


at Boulder Creek (0-0)


Centennial (0-0)


at Hamilton (0-0)


Sunrise Mountain (0-0)


at Liberty (0-0)


Casteel (0-0)


at Mountain Ridge (0-0)


Brophy (0-0)


at O'Connor (0-0)


Mesa Mountain View (0-0)


at Helix (CA) (2-0)


Salpointe (0-0)


at Chaparral (0-0)


Game is @ Moorpark HS

Williams Field (0-0)


Cajon (CA) (1-0)


Dobson (0-0)


at Tucson (0-0)


Trevor Browne (0-0)


at Westview (0-0)


Pinnacle


at El Camino (CA) (2-0)


Bergen Catholic (NJ) (1-0)


at Saguaro (0-0)


Chandler (0-0)


at Cathedral Catholic (CA) (1-1)


Perry (0-0)


at Spring Valley (NV) (2-0)


Imperial (CA) (1-0)


at Cibola (0-0)


Game is @ NAU Skydome

Shadow Ridge (NV) (1-1)


Shadow Ridge (AZ) (0-0)


Copper Canyon (0-0)


at South Mountain (0-0)


Willow Canyon (0-0)


at Kellis (0-0)


Fairfax (0-0)


at La Joya (0-0)


Skyline (0-0)


at North Canyon (0-0)


Paradise Valley (0-0)


at Central (0-0)


West Point (0-0)


at Thunderbird (0-0)


Cactus (0-0)


at Desert Mountain (0-0)


Cactus Shadows (0-0)


at Desert Edge (0-0)


Canyon View (0-0)


at Millennium (0-0)


ALA-Queen Creek (0-0)


at Verrado (0-0)


Maricopa (0-0)


at Casa Grande (0-0)


McClintock (0-0)


at Mesquite (0-0)


Gilbert (0-0)


at Ironwood (0-0)


Notre Dame (0-0)


at Horizon (0-0)


Greenway (0-0)


at Sunnyslope (0-0)


Glendale (0-0)


at Apollo (0-0)


Deer Valley (0-0)


at Goldwater (0-0)


Poston Butte (0-0)


at Higley (0-0)


Cholla (0-0)


at Pueblo (0-0)


Amphitheater (0-0)

at Flowing Wells (0-0)

Marana (0-0)

at Marana Mountain View (0-0)

Nogales (0-0)

at Rio Rico (0-0)

Rincon/University (0-0)

at Empire (0-0)

Buena (0-0)

at Sahuarita (0-0)

Cienega (0-0)

at Catalina Foothills (0-0)

GAMES OF SEPT. 3, 2022:

Game is @ Moorpark HS  1 pm

Queen Creek (0-0)

San Joaquin Memorial (2-0)
Game is @ Moorpark HS  4 pm

Campo Verde (0-0)

Chavez (CA) (1-1)
Game is @ Cathedral Catholic HS  4 pm

Desert Vista (0-0)

Madison (CA) (2-0)

Basha (0-0)

at Los Alamitos (CA) (1-1)

Camelback (0-0)

at Flagstaff (0-0)

