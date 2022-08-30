Week 1 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF SEPT. 1, 2022:
Agua Fria (0-0)
at Tolleson (0-0)
Sunnyside (0-0)
at Desert View (0-0)
Mica Mountain (0-0)
at Ironwood Ridge (0-0)
GAMES OF SEPT. 2, 2022:
Red Mountain (0-0)
Mater Dei Catholic (CA) (0-2)
Cesar Chavez (0-0)
at Westwood (0-0)
Mesa (0-0)
Corona del Sol (0-0)
Highland (0-0)
at Desert Ridge (0-0)
Mountain Pointe (0-0)
at Valley Vista (0-0)
North (0-0)
at Boulder Creek (0-0)
Centennial (0-0)
at Hamilton (0-0)
Sunrise Mountain (0-0)
at Liberty (0-0)
Casteel (0-0)
at Mountain Ridge (0-0)
Brophy (0-0)
at O'Connor (0-0)
Mesa Mountain View (0-0)
at Helix (CA) (2-0)
Salpointe (0-0)
at Chaparral (0-0)
Williams Field (0-0)
Cajon (CA) (1-0)
Dobson (0-0)
at Tucson (0-0)
Trevor Browne (0-0)
at Westview (0-0)
Pinnacle
at El Camino (CA) (2-0)
Bergen Catholic (NJ) (1-0)
at Saguaro (0-0)
Chandler (0-0)
at Cathedral Catholic (CA) (1-1)
Perry (0-0)
at Spring Valley (NV) (2-0)
Imperial (CA) (1-0)
at Cibola (0-0)
Shadow Ridge (NV) (1-1)
Shadow Ridge (AZ) (0-0)
Copper Canyon (0-0)
at South Mountain (0-0)
Willow Canyon (0-0)
at Kellis (0-0)
Fairfax (0-0)
at La Joya (0-0)
Skyline (0-0)
at North Canyon (0-0)
Paradise Valley (0-0)
at Central (0-0)
West Point (0-0)
at Thunderbird (0-0)
Cactus (0-0)
at Desert Mountain (0-0)
Cactus Shadows (0-0)
at Desert Edge (0-0)
Canyon View (0-0)
at Millennium (0-0)
ALA-Queen Creek (0-0)
at Verrado (0-0)
Maricopa (0-0)
at Casa Grande (0-0)
McClintock (0-0)
at Mesquite (0-0)
Gilbert (0-0)
at Ironwood (0-0)
Notre Dame (0-0)
at Horizon (0-0)
Greenway (0-0)
at Sunnyslope (0-0)
Glendale (0-0)
at Apollo (0-0)
Deer Valley (0-0)
at Goldwater (0-0)
Poston Butte (0-0)
at Higley (0-0)
Cholla (0-0)
at Pueblo (0-0)
Amphitheater (0-0)
at Flowing Wells (0-0)
Marana (0-0)
at Marana Mountain View (0-0)
Nogales (0-0)
at Rio Rico (0-0)
Rincon/University (0-0)
at Empire (0-0)
Buena (0-0)
at Sahuarita (0-0)
Cienega (0-0)
at Catalina Foothills (0-0)
GAMES OF SEPT. 3, 2022:
Queen Creek (0-0)
San Joaquin Memorial (2-0)
Campo Verde (0-0)
Chavez (CA) (1-1)
Desert Vista (0-0)
Madison (CA) (2-0)
Basha (0-0)
at Los Alamitos (CA) (1-1)
Camelback (0-0)
at Flagstaff (0-0)
