News More News
ago football Edit

Week 1 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

GAMES OF AUG. 24, 2023:

Perry (0-0)


at Desert Vista (0-0)


Mesa (0-0)


at Red Mountain (0-0)


McClintock (0-0)


at Maricopa (0-0)


GAMES OF AUG. 25, 2023:

Game is @ NAU  4pm

Pinnacle (0-0)


Arbor View (NV) (0-1)


Williams Field (0-0)


at Brophy (0-0)


Casa Grande (0-0)


Corona del Sol (0-0)


Mountain Pointe (0-0)


at Valley Vista (0-0)


Marana (0-0)


at Salpointe (0-0)


Boulder Creek (0-0)


at Casteel (0-0)


Highland (0-0)


at Mountain Ridge (0-0)


O'Connor (0-0)


at Chaparral (0-0)


Tolleson (0-0)


at Shadow Ridge (0-0)


Saguaro (0-0)


at ALA-Queen Creek (0-0)


Mesa Mountain View (0-0)


at Queen Creek (0-0)


Chandler (0-0)


at Cesar Chavez (0-0)


 

Cienega (0-0)


at Desert Ridge (0-0)


Basha (0-0)


at Westwood (0-0)


Desert Edge (0-0)


at Centennial (0-0)


Hamilton (0-0)


at Liberty (0-0)


Cibola (0-0)


at Dobson (0-0)


Kellis (0-0)


at Independence (0-0)


North Canyon (0-0)


at Deer Valley (0-0)


Central (0-0)


at Paradise Valley (0-0)


 

Skyline (0-0)


at West Point (0-0)


Westview (0-0)


at Millennium (0-0)


Cactus (0-0)


at Sunnyslope (0-0)


Canyon View (0-0)


at Horizon (0-0)


Sunrise Mountain (0-0)


at Palos Verdes (CA) (1-0)


Desert Mountain (0-0)


at Verrado (0-0)


Camelback (0-0)


at Cactus Shadows (0-0)


Fairfax (0-0)


at Buena (0-0)


ALA-Gilbert North (0-0)


at North (0-0)


South Mountain (0-0)


at Tucson (0-0)


Trevor Browne (0-0)


at Ironwood (0-0)


Campo Verde (0-0)


at Higley (0-0)


Notre Dame (0-0)


at Goldwater (0-0)


Flowing Wells (0-0)


at Agua Fria (0-0)


Sunnyside (0-0)


at Apollo (0-0)


Willow Canyon (0-0)


at Desert View (0-0)


Marana Mountain View (0-0)


at Gilbert (0-0)


Ironwood Ridge (0-0)


at Seton Catholic (0-0)


Pueblo (0-0)


at Nogales (0-0)


Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}