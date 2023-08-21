Week 1 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF AUG. 24, 2023:
|
Perry (0-0)
|
|
at Desert Vista (0-0)
|
|
Mesa (0-0)
|
|
at Red Mountain (0-0)
|
|
McClintock (0-0)
|
|
at Maricopa (0-0)
|
GAMES OF AUG. 25, 2023:
|
Pinnacle (0-0)
|
|
Arbor View (NV) (0-1)
|
|
Williams Field (0-0)
|
|
at Brophy (0-0)
|
|
Casa Grande (0-0)
|
|
Corona del Sol (0-0)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (0-0)
|
|
at Valley Vista (0-0)
|
|
Marana (0-0)
|
|
at Salpointe (0-0)
|
|
Boulder Creek (0-0)
|
|
at Casteel (0-0)
|
|
Highland (0-0)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (0-0)
|
|
O'Connor (0-0)
|
|
at Chaparral (0-0)
|
|
Tolleson (0-0)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (0-0)
|
|
Saguaro (0-0)
|
|
at ALA-Queen Creek (0-0)
|
|
Mesa Mountain View (0-0)
|
|
at Queen Creek (0-0)
|
|
Chandler (0-0)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (0-0)
|
|
Cienega (0-0)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (0-0)
|
|
Basha (0-0)
|
|
at Westwood (0-0)
|
|
Desert Edge (0-0)
|
|
at Centennial (0-0)
|
|
Hamilton (0-0)
|
|
at Liberty (0-0)
|
|
Cibola (0-0)
|
|
at Dobson (0-0)
|
|
Kellis (0-0)
|
|
at Independence (0-0)
|
|
North Canyon (0-0)
|
|
at Deer Valley (0-0)
|
|
Central (0-0)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (0-0)
|
|
Skyline (0-0)
|
|
at West Point (0-0)
|
|
Westview (0-0)
|
|
at Millennium (0-0)
|
|
Cactus (0-0)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (0-0)
|
|
Canyon View (0-0)
|
|
at Horizon (0-0)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (0-0)
|
|
at Palos Verdes (CA) (1-0)
|
|
Desert Mountain (0-0)
|
|
at Verrado (0-0)
|
|
Camelback (0-0)
|
|
at Cactus Shadows (0-0)
|
|
Fairfax (0-0)
|
|
at Buena (0-0)
|
|
ALA-Gilbert North (0-0)
|
|
at North (0-0)
|
|
South Mountain (0-0)
|
|
at Tucson (0-0)
|
|
Trevor Browne (0-0)
|
|
at Ironwood (0-0)
|
|
Campo Verde (0-0)
|
|
at Higley (0-0)
|
|
Notre Dame (0-0)
|
|
at Goldwater (0-0)
|
|
Flowing Wells (0-0)
|
|
at Agua Fria (0-0)
|
|
Sunnyside (0-0)
|
|
at Apollo (0-0)
|
|
Willow Canyon (0-0)
|
|
at Desert View (0-0)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (0-0)
|
|
at Gilbert (0-0)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (0-0)
|
|
at Seton Catholic (0-0)
|
|
Pueblo (0-0)
|
|
at Nogales (0-0)
|
