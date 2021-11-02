Week 10 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.
GAMES OF NOV. 4, 2021:
Tucson (1-7)
at Dobson (2-5)
Mesa (3-5)
at Skyline (1-7)
GAMES OF NOV. 5, 2021:
Brophy (6-2)
at Liberty (6-2)
Centennial (3-5)
at Chaparral (4-4)
Perry (2-7)
at Pinnacle (3-5)
Corona del Sol (3-5)
at Westwood (5-3)
Casteel (4-4)
at Desert Ridge (3-5)
Hamilton (8-0)
at Higley (2-6)
Queen Creek (6-2)
at Mountain Pointe (4-4)
Williams Field (6-2)
at Red Mountain (8-1)
Highland (6-2)
at Chandler (8-0)
Boulder Creek (3-5)
at Valley Vista (3-5)
O'Connor (4-4)
at La Joya (0-8)
Shadow Ridge (4-4)
at Mountain Ridge (6-2)
Mesa Mountain View (7-1)
at Basha (9-0)
Desert Vista (3-5)
at Cesar Chavez (5-3)
North (5-3)
at Cibola (4-4)
Westview (1-7)
at Copper Canyon (2-6)
Tolleson (5-3)
at Trevor Browne (6-2)
Desert Mountain (7-1)
at Cactus Shadows (5-3)
Goldwater (3-5)
at Sunnyslope (4-4)
McClintock (2-5)
at South Mountain (2-6)
Agua Fria (5-3)
at Independence (1-6)
Kellis (6-2)
at Canyon View (5-3)
West Point (2-6)
at Willow Canyon (5-3)
Horizon (7-1)
at Campo Verde (3-5)
Gilbert (3-5)
at Maricopa (2-6)
Saguaro (7-1)
at Notre Dame (6-2)
Cienega (5-3)
at Marana (7-1)
Nogales (3-5)
at Ironwood Ridge (4-4)
Rincon/University (1-7)
at Sunnyside (4-4)
Buena (2-5)
at Desert View (7-1)
Cholla (1-5)
at Flowing Wells (3-6)
Marana Mountain View (3-5)
at Salpointe (6-2)
Millennium (4-4)
at Desert Edge (6-2)
Fairfax (1-7)
at Ironwood (2-6)
Sunrise Mountain (4-4)
at Verrado (7-1)
Camelback (6-2)
at Alhambra (0-8)
Apollo (6-2)
at Central (4-3)
Maryvale (0-8)
at North Canyon (2-6)
