Week 10 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.

GAMES OF NOV. 4, 2021:

Tucson (1-7)


at Dobson (2-5)


Mesa (3-5)

at Skyline (1-7)

GAMES OF NOV. 5, 2021:

Brophy (6-2)


at Liberty (6-2)


Centennial (3-5)


at Chaparral (4-4)


Perry (2-7)


at Pinnacle (3-5)


Corona del Sol (3-5)


at Westwood (5-3)


Casteel (4-4)


at Desert Ridge (3-5)


Hamilton (8-0)


at Higley (2-6)


Queen Creek (6-2)


at Mountain Pointe (4-4)


Williams Field (6-2)


at Red Mountain (8-1)


Highland (6-2)


at Chandler (8-0)


Boulder Creek (3-5)


at Valley Vista (3-5)


O'Connor (4-4)


at La Joya (0-8)


Shadow Ridge (4-4)


at Mountain Ridge (6-2)


Mesa Mountain View (7-1)


at Basha (9-0)


Desert Vista (3-5)


at Cesar Chavez (5-3)


North (5-3)


at Cibola (4-4)

Westview (1-7)


at Copper Canyon (2-6)


Tolleson (5-3)


at Trevor Browne (6-2)


Desert Mountain (7-1)


at Cactus Shadows (5-3)


Goldwater (3-5)


at Sunnyslope (4-4)


McClintock (2-5)


at South Mountain (2-6)


Agua Fria (5-3)


at Independence (1-6)


Kellis (6-2)

at Canyon View (5-3)

West Point (2-6)

at Willow Canyon (5-3)

Horizon (7-1)


at Campo Verde (3-5)


Gilbert (3-5)


at Maricopa (2-6)


Saguaro (7-1)


at Notre Dame (6-2)


Cienega (5-3)


at Marana (7-1)


Nogales (3-5)


at Ironwood Ridge (4-4)


Rincon/University (1-7)


at Sunnyside (4-4)


Buena (2-5)


at Desert View (7-1)


Cholla (1-5)


at Flowing Wells (3-6)


Marana Mountain View (3-5)


at Salpointe (6-2)


Millennium (4-4)


at Desert Edge (6-2)


Fairfax (1-7)


at Ironwood (2-6)


Sunrise Mountain (4-4)


at Verrado (7-1)


Camelback (6-2)


at Alhambra (0-8)


Apollo (6-2)

at Central (4-3)

Maryvale (0-8)

at North Canyon (2-6)

