Week 10 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF NOV. 4, 2022:
|
Mesa Mountain View (2-6)
|
|
at Salpointe (5-3)
|
|
Queen Creek (4-4)
|
|
at Williams Field (4-4)
|
|
Highland (5-3)
|
|
at Red Mountain (5-3)
|
|
North (1-7)
|
|
at Dobson (1-7)
|
|
Trevor Browne (5-3)
|
|
at Mesa (5-3)
|
|
Hamilton (6-2)
|
|
at Westwood (3-5)
|
|
Brophy (2-6)
|
|
at Chaparral (3-5)
|
|
Saguaro (5-3)
|
|
at Pinnacle (6-2)
|
|
Basha (7-1)
|
|
at Casteel (6-2)
|
|
Perry (4-4)
|
|
at Chandler (7-1)
|
|
Cibola (2-6)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (3-5)
|
|
Tolleson (2-6)
|
|
at Valley Vista (5-3)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (4-4)
|
|
at Westview (2-6)
|
|
Cesar Chavez (4-4)
|
|
at Desert Vista (1-7)
|
|
Corona del Sol (7-1)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (3-5)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (3-5)
|
|
at Mountain Pointe (5-3)
|
|
Boulder Creek (5-3)
|
|
at O'Connor (5-3)
|
|
Centennial (7-1)
|
|
at Liberty (8-0)
|
|
Cactus (5-3)
|
|
at Verrado (4-4)
|
|
Desert Edge (6-2)
|
|
at Millennium (4-4)
|
|
Camelback (5-3)
|
|
at South Mountain (4-4)
|
|
McClintock (3-5)
|
|
at Central (7-1)
|
|
Maricopa (0-8)
|
|
at Fairfax (3-5)
|
|
Notre Dame (7-1)
|
|
at Cactus Shadows (4-4)
|
|
Desert Mountain (7-1)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (4-4)
|
|
Skyline (5-3)
|
|
at Gilbert (5-3)
|
|
Apollo (4-4)
|
|
at Agua Fria (1-7)
|
|
Canyon View (4-4)
|
|
at Goldwater (6-2)
|
|
Willow Canyon (5-2)
|
|
at Ironwood (2-6)
|
|
ALA-Queen Creek (7-1)
|
|
at Casa Grande (4-4)
|
|
Higley (6-2)
|
|
at Campo Verde (4-3)
|
|
Mesquite (1-7)
|
|
at Horizon (5-3)
|
|
Marana (7-1)
|
|
at Cholla (2-6)
|
|
Flowing Wells (2-6)
|
|
at Rincon/University (1-7)
|
|
Nogales (2-6)
|
|
Sunnyside (5-3)
|
|
Desert View (4-3)
|
|
at Buena (6-2)
|
|
Cienega (4-4)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (3-5)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-7)
|
|
at Tucson (2-6)
|
|
Paradise Valley (7-1)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (1-7)
|
|
Kellis (3-5)
|
|
at West Point (5-3)
|
|
La Joya (1-7)
|
|
North Canyon (1-7)
|
