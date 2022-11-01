News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-01 09:56:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 10 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAMES OF NOV. 4, 2022:

Mesa Mountain View (2-6)


at Salpointe (5-3)


Queen Creek (4-4)


at Williams Field (4-4)


Highland (5-3)


at Red Mountain (5-3)


North (1-7)


at Dobson (1-7)


Trevor Browne (5-3)


at Mesa (5-3)


Hamilton (6-2)


at Westwood (3-5)


Brophy (2-6)


at Chaparral (3-5)


Saguaro (5-3)


at Pinnacle (6-2)


Basha (7-1)


at Casteel (6-2)


Perry (4-4)


at Chandler (7-1)


Cibola (2-6)


at Shadow Ridge (3-5)


Tolleson (2-6)


at Valley Vista (5-3)


Mountain Ridge (4-4)


at Westview (2-6)


Cesar Chavez (4-4)


at Desert Vista (1-7)


Corona del Sol (7-1)


at Desert Ridge (3-5)


Sunrise Mountain (3-5)


at Mountain Pointe (5-3)


Boulder Creek (5-3)


at O'Connor (5-3)


Centennial (7-1)


at Liberty (8-0)


Cactus (5-3)


at Verrado (4-4)


Desert Edge (6-2)


at Millennium (4-4)


Camelback (5-3)


at South Mountain (4-4)


McClintock (3-5)


at Central (7-1)


Maricopa (0-8)


at Fairfax (3-5)


Notre Dame (7-1)


at Cactus Shadows (4-4)


Desert Mountain (7-1)


at Sunnyslope (4-4)


Skyline (5-3)


at Gilbert (5-3)


Apollo (4-4)


at Agua Fria (1-7)


Canyon View (4-4)


at Goldwater (6-2)


Willow Canyon (5-2)


at Ironwood (2-6)


ALA-Queen Creek (7-1)


at Casa Grande (4-4)


Higley (6-2)


at Campo Verde (4-3)


Mesquite (1-7)


at Horizon (5-3)


Marana (7-1)


at Cholla (2-6)


Flowing Wells (2-6)


at Rincon/University (1-7)


Game is at Desert View HS

Nogales (2-6)


Sunnyside (5-3)


Desert View (4-3)


at Buena (6-2)


Cienega (4-4)


at Marana Mountain View (3-5)


Ironwood Ridge (1-7)


at Tucson (2-6)


Paradise Valley (7-1)


at Copper Canyon (1-7)


Kellis (3-5)


at West Point (5-3)


La Joya (1-7)


North Canyon (1-7)


Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}