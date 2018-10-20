Haen twins keep Vikings in playoff hunt

Sunnyslope wide receiver David Haen pulls in a pass in the Vikings' victory at Ironwood Friday night. Haen caught five passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

WEEKLY BLOG: 10/19/18 When they walked off the field on September 7, the Sunnyslope Vikings not only sported a record of 0-3, they were a roster of walking wounded with several key players injured - most for the long term. It's a recipe that can spiral out of control for a team at any level. But, that's not what happened to this group of players for the Green & White. Sunnyslope has circled the wagons, had players learn new positions than what they prepped for in training camp, and most importantly, got themselves back in the playoff hunt. The Vikings took down Ironwood, 35-13 on Friday night spoiling the Eagles' Senior Night and dealing a blow to one of the teams they are chasing in the 5A rankings. Sunnyslope entered the week at No. 19 despite a record of 3-5. All five of the Vikings' defeats came against teams ranked in the top 14 (three among the top five). Ironwood, meanwhile, sat at No. 13 with a 5-3 mark. Both schools will certainly have an eye on the new rankings that come out this Tuesday. It was a game of contrasting offensive styles in Glendale matching up the aerial attack featuring the Haen twins against the Zone Read rushing attack for Ironwood. Ironwood sophomore quarterback Will Haskell was starting just his third game for the Eagles after transferring from Deer Valley over the summer. He led IHS to a quick score bolstered by a 58-yard keeper after faking a handoff on the first play from scrimmage. Senior captain Devante Wimbish barrelled through the middle from the 3-yard line to score his 18th touchdown of the season. Sunnyslope (4-5 overall, 2-2 5A Northwest Region) evened the score early in the second quarter on a pitch to Trevor Howard from the 2-yard line. The junior went into the end zone untouched. The Vikings made adjustments from that first Ironwood drive, which head coach Damon Pieri called "a complete disaster defensively". The next five possessions for Ironwood ended as follows: three-and-out punt, three-and-out punt, interception, interception, and interception. Twins Niko and David Haen took over the game in the second quarter. On consecutive series, David intercepted passes from his free safety position. Sunnyslope turned each of those into scores as Niko connected with his brother each time. The first came as Niko rolled right and spotted David all alone in the back of the end zone. On the second, Niko scrambled before getting free and making a perfect throw with a defender on David.



Sunnyslope intercepts a pass and then drives 49 yards capped by a 12-yard TD pass from Niko Haen to David Haen. Sunnyslope 21, Ironwood 7 Q2 0:58#westvalleypreps #azpreps365 pic.twitter.com/Vp2buUlEBE — Sam Ganczaruk (@samespn) October 20, 2018

When asked which he prefers between making a big interception and catching a touchdown pass, David said he likes being a game changer. "The interceptions," David Haen said. "Because you can't win without a defense." The Haens are juniors and Niko was the starting QB last year. While there are parallels that most twins will understand, there was also work to prepare for the game situations. "They know what each other is doing," Pieri said. "We worked the scramble drill in practice the other day. Everything worked out." The halftime numbers mirrored what most expected between the running team (Ironwood had 123 rush yards) and the passing squad (Sunnyslope had 168 yards through the air). How accurate was Niko Haen? He completed 14 of his 15 pass attempts in the first half. He finished 22-of-33 for 253 yards. Wimbish left last week's game against Centennial early with a thigh injury. He played (solely on offense) in this one, but seemed to be largely used as a decoy. In the first half, he had just five carries for nine yards and was walking with a slight limp in between plays. For a player with 1,118 yards entering the game, the burst didn't appear to be there. Ironwood even faked a handoff to Wimbish on third-and-one, usually a play you'd expect to go to your top back. He ended up with 33 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards. I was unable to catch up with Ironwood head coach Ian Curtis after the game, but one of the Eagle assistants noted that Wimbish wasn't injured, but instead Haskell was getting plenty of running room in the Zone Read. It's a similar offense that Wimbish ran while taking direct snaps during the first five games of the season. Sunnyslope left no doubt in the third quarter after taking the second half kick and driving 80 yards in 14 plays taking almost four minutes off the clock (the Vikings go no huddle). Haen hit Willard Roland across the middle to go up 28-7. It was Roland's fifth TD of the year. Ironwood (5-4, 1-3) answered back with the legs of Haskell. He took off on runs of 26 and 22 yards with the latter producing a touchdown. Hakell rushed for an eye-popping 210 yards on 21 carries and was sacked just once. For his last act, Niko tossed his fourth touchdown of the game (and third to his brother) on a play in which he had the blocking up front to allow for enough time to actually direct his receiver where to go. On a busted play, Haen's 35-yard throw to David closed the scoring. "We initially had a screen set up," Niko Haen said. "Their defensive end flowed out. I pointed to David to go downfield and get open. I had enough time to launch it down there." Niko has 17 touchdown passes this year with David on the receiving end of 10 of them. The loss was particularly painful for Ironwood, which is seeking its first winning season since 2012, and first postseason appearance since 2011. The plus-.500 record will likely materialize as the Eagles travel to Kellis (0-9) next Friday. But from now until the seedings are unveiled on Oct. 27, it's life on the bubble for IHS. Wins against both Sunnyslope and Kellis would have easily put Ironwood in the brackets. Sunnyslope, meanwhile continues to forage along. This is a team that led Notre Dame (9-0) after three quarters back in the first game of the season (27-19). The Vikings have lost 11 starters due to injury this year including running back Xamoi Penn (a 900-yard rusher as a junior) and Bub Dixon, who was expected to star on the defensive line. The injury list has included three ACL's, two dislocated shoulders, and two broken elbows. "It's not just injuries," Pieri said. "But, it's been our best players. The good thing is the kids still have faith." In addition to faith, it's been a positive attitude for the Vikings and leadership. "The team spirit was down," Niko Haen said. "I just had to trust the guys that we had." Sunnyslope takes its playoff hopes to Apollo next Friday and while the Vikings have defeated the Hawks in each of the past two seasons, it hasn't been easy (wins by a combined five points). Apollo (3-6) also boasts running back Ali Mohamed, who rushed for 113 yards on just 16 carries in last year's game. "He ran all over us last year," Pieri said of Mohamed. "He's an explosive kid." Most wouldn't have expected the Vikings to be in this position for Week 11, but with the Haen twins in sync along with a coaching staff that makes defensive adjustments, Sunnyslope just may have another game on the schedule when the calendar hits November.



Vikings 35, Eagles 13 Sunnyslope 0 21 7 7 35 Ironwood 7 0 6 0 13