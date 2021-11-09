 ArizonaVarsity - Week 11 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Week 11 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.

GAMES OF NOV. 11, 2021:

Tucson (1-8)


at Corona del Sol (4-5)


GAMES OF NOV. 12, 2021:

Skyline (1-8)


at Dobson (3-5)


Mesa (4-5)


at Westwood (5-4)


Desert Ridge (4-5)


at Queen Creek (7-2)


Red Mountain (8-2)


at Higley (2-7)


Brophy (6-3)


at Williams Field (7-2)


Highland (6-3)


at Casteel (4-5)


Chandler (9-0)


at Hamilton (9-0)


La Joya (0-9)


at Boulder Creek (4-5)


Mountain Ridge (7-2)


at O'Connor (5-4)


Valley Vista (3-6)


at Shadow Ridge (4-5)


Cesar Chavez (5-4)


at Mesa Mountain View (7-2)


Mountain Pointe (4-5)


at Desert Vista (4-5)


Gila Ridge (1-8)


at Cibola (5-4)


Copper Canyon (2-7)


at Tolleson (6-3)


North (5-4)


at Westview (2-7)


Trevor Browne (6-3)


at Apache Junction (6-2)


Liberty (7-2)


at Centennial (3-6)


Chaparral (5-4)


at Pinnacle (3-6)


Agua Fria (6-3)


at Canyon View (6-3)


Independence (1-7)


at West Point (2-7)


Willow Canyon (6-3)


at Kellis (6-3)


Kofa (0-9)


at Yuma (0-7)


Maricopa (2-7)


at Campo Verde (3-6)


Saguaro (8-1)


at Gilbert (4-5)


Horizon (8-1)


at Notre Dame (6-3)


Rincon/University (1-9)

0

at Cienega (7-3)

1 (forfeit)

Ironwood Ridge (5-4)


at Marana (7-2)


Sunnyside (5-4)


at Nogales (3-6)


Marana Mountain View (3-6)


at Buena (2-6)


Desert View (8-1)


at Cholla (1-6)


Salpointe (7-2)


at Flowing Wells (4-6)


Desert Edge (7-2)


at Verrado (7-2)


Sunrise Mountain (5-4)


at Fairfax (1-7)


Ironwood (2-6)


at Millennium (4-5)


Alhambra (0-9)


at Maryvale (0-9)


Camelback (7-2)


at Apollo (7-2)

North Canyon (3-6)


at Central (4-4)


South Mountain (2-7)


at Cactus Shadows (5-4)


Paradise Valley (2-7)

at Desert Mountain (8-1)

McClintock (3-5)

at Goldwater (3-6)

Empire (5-5)

at Sunnyslope (5-4)

