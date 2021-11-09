Week 11 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.
GAMES OF NOV. 11, 2021:
Tucson (1-8)
at Corona del Sol (4-5)
GAMES OF NOV. 12, 2021:
Skyline (1-8)
at Dobson (3-5)
Mesa (4-5)
at Westwood (5-4)
Desert Ridge (4-5)
at Queen Creek (7-2)
Red Mountain (8-2)
at Higley (2-7)
Brophy (6-3)
at Williams Field (7-2)
Highland (6-3)
at Casteel (4-5)
Chandler (9-0)
at Hamilton (9-0)
La Joya (0-9)
at Boulder Creek (4-5)
Mountain Ridge (7-2)
at O'Connor (5-4)
Valley Vista (3-6)
at Shadow Ridge (4-5)
Cesar Chavez (5-4)
at Mesa Mountain View (7-2)
Mountain Pointe (4-5)
at Desert Vista (4-5)
Gila Ridge (1-8)
at Cibola (5-4)
Copper Canyon (2-7)
at Tolleson (6-3)
North (5-4)
at Westview (2-7)
Trevor Browne (6-3)
at Apache Junction (6-2)
Liberty (7-2)
at Centennial (3-6)
Chaparral (5-4)
at Pinnacle (3-6)
Agua Fria (6-3)
at Canyon View (6-3)
Independence (1-7)
at West Point (2-7)
Willow Canyon (6-3)
at Kellis (6-3)
Kofa (0-9)
at Yuma (0-7)
Maricopa (2-7)
at Campo Verde (3-6)
Saguaro (8-1)
at Gilbert (4-5)
Horizon (8-1)
at Notre Dame (6-3)
Rincon/University (1-9)
0
at Cienega (7-3)
1 (forfeit)
Ironwood Ridge (5-4)
at Marana (7-2)
Sunnyside (5-4)
at Nogales (3-6)
Marana Mountain View (3-6)
at Buena (2-6)
Desert View (8-1)
at Cholla (1-6)
Salpointe (7-2)
at Flowing Wells (4-6)
Desert Edge (7-2)
at Verrado (7-2)
Sunrise Mountain (5-4)
at Fairfax (1-7)
Ironwood (2-6)
at Millennium (4-5)
Alhambra (0-9)
at Maryvale (0-9)
Camelback (7-2)
at Apollo (7-2)
North Canyon (3-6)
at Central (4-4)
South Mountain (2-7)
at Cactus Shadows (5-4)
Paradise Valley (2-7)
at Desert Mountain (8-1)
McClintock (3-5)
at Goldwater (3-6)
Empire (5-5)
at Sunnyslope (5-4)
