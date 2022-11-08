News More News
Week 11 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAMES OF NOV. 10, 2022:

Dobson (1-8)


at Trevor Browne (5-4)


Cibola (2-7)


at Mesa (6-3)


North (2-7)


at Westwood (3-6)


Chaparral (3-6)


at Highland (6-3)


Pinnacle (6-3)


at Centennial (7-2)


Basha (8-1)


at Perry (4-5)


Corona del Sol (8-1)


at Casteel (6-3)


Chandler (8-1)


at Hamilton (7-2)


Valley Vista (6-3)


at Shadow Ridge (4-5)


Westview (2-7)


at Tolleson (2-7)


Mountain Pointe (6-3)


at Cesar Chavez (5-4)


Desert Ridge (3-6)


at Desert Vista (1-8)


Liberty (9-0)


at Boulder Creek (5-4)


O'Connor (6-3)


at Mountain Ridge (5-4)


Red Mountain (5-4)


at Mesa Mountain View (2-7)


Salpointe (6-3)


at Queen Creek (5-4)


Williams Field (4-5)


at Higley (7-2)


Camelback (6-3)


at Central (8-1)


Fairfax (4-5)


at McClintock (3-6)


South Mountain (4-5)


at Maricopa (0-9)


Cactus Shadows (4-5)


at Desert Mountain (7-2)


Gilbert (6-3)


at Notre Dame (8-1)


Sunnyslope (5-4)


at Skyline (5-4)


Agua Fria (1-8)


at Canyon View (5-4)


Goldwater (6-3)


at Willow Canyon (6-2)


Ironwood (2-7)


at Apollo (5-4)


Horizon (6-3)


at ALA-Queen Creek (8-1)


Campo Verde (4-4)


at Mesquite (1-8)


Verrado (4-5)


at Casa Grande (4-5)


Cholla (2-7)


at Nogales (2-7)


Sunnyside (6-3)


at Flowing Wells (3-6)

Rincon/University (1-8)


at Marana (8-1)


Buena (6-3)


at Ironwood Ridge (1-8)


Tucson (3-6)


at Cienega (4-5)


Marana Mountain View (4-5)


at Desert View (5-3)


West Point (5-4)


at La Joya (1-8)


North Canyon (2-7)


at Paradise Valley (8-1)


Cactus (6-3)


at Desert Edge (7-2)


Sunrise Mountain (3-6)


at Millennium (4-5)


GAME OF NOV. 11, 2022:

Game is at Central HS

Saguaro (6-3)


Brophy (3-6)


GAME OF NOV. 14, 2022:

Youngker (5-4)


at Kellis (4-5)


