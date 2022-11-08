Week 11 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF NOV. 10, 2022:
|
Dobson (1-8)
|
|
at Trevor Browne (5-4)
|
|
Cibola (2-7)
|
|
at Mesa (6-3)
|
|
North (2-7)
|
|
at Westwood (3-6)
|
|
Chaparral (3-6)
|
|
at Highland (6-3)
|
|
Pinnacle (6-3)
|
|
at Centennial (7-2)
|
|
Basha (8-1)
|
|
at Perry (4-5)
|
|
Corona del Sol (8-1)
|
|
at Casteel (6-3)
|
|
Chandler (8-1)
|
|
at Hamilton (7-2)
|
|
Valley Vista (6-3)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (4-5)
|
|
Westview (2-7)
|
|
at Tolleson (2-7)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (6-3)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (5-4)
|
|
Desert Ridge (3-6)
|
|
at Desert Vista (1-8)
|
|
Liberty (9-0)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (5-4)
|
|
O'Connor (6-3)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (5-4)
|
|
Red Mountain (5-4)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (2-7)
|
|
Salpointe (6-3)
|
|
at Queen Creek (5-4)
|
|
Williams Field (4-5)
|
|
at Higley (7-2)
|
|
Camelback (6-3)
|
|
at Central (8-1)
|
|
Fairfax (4-5)
|
|
at McClintock (3-6)
|
|
South Mountain (4-5)
|
|
at Maricopa (0-9)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (4-5)
|
|
at Desert Mountain (7-2)
|
|
Gilbert (6-3)
|
|
at Notre Dame (8-1)
|
|
Sunnyslope (5-4)
|
|
at Skyline (5-4)
|
|
Agua Fria (1-8)
|
|
at Canyon View (5-4)
|
|
Goldwater (6-3)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (6-2)
|
|
Ironwood (2-7)
|
|
at Apollo (5-4)
|
|
Horizon (6-3)
|
|
at ALA-Queen Creek (8-1)
|
|
Campo Verde (4-4)
|
|
at Mesquite (1-8)
|
|
Verrado (4-5)
|
|
at Casa Grande (4-5)
|
|
Cholla (2-7)
|
|
at Nogales (2-7)
|
|
Sunnyside (6-3)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (3-6)
|
Rincon/University (1-8)
|
|
at Marana (8-1)
|
|
Buena (6-3)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (1-8)
|
|
Tucson (3-6)
|
|
at Cienega (4-5)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (4-5)
|
|
at Desert View (5-3)
|
|
West Point (5-4)
|
|
at La Joya (1-8)
|
|
North Canyon (2-7)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (8-1)
|
|
Cactus (6-3)
|
|
at Desert Edge (7-2)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (3-6)
|
|
at Millennium (4-5)
|
GAME OF NOV. 11, 2022:
|
Saguaro (6-3)
|
|
Brophy (3-6)
|
GAME OF NOV. 14, 2022:
|
Youngker (5-4)
|
|
at Kellis (4-5)
|
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)