Week 11 Scoreboard for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF NOV. 3, 2023:
|
Centennial (9-1)
|
17
|
at Liberty (9-1)
|
36
|
Boulder Creek (6-4)
|
41
|
at Chaparral (2-8)
|
24
|
Pinnacle (6-4)
|
6
|
at Saguaro (5-5)
|
28
|
Perry (7-3)
|
27
|
at Basha (9-1)
|
38
|
Casteel (5-5)
|
35
|
at Corona del Sol (3-7)
|
21
|
Hamilton (7-3)
|
13
|
at Chandler (8-2)
|
49
|
Salpointe (8-2)
|
12
|
Brophy (8-2)
|
14
|
Mountain Pointe (6-4)
|
21
|
at Desert Vista (2-8)
|
16
|
Mountain Ridge (3-7)
|
7
|
at O'Connor (5-5)
|
49
|
Shadow Ridge (1-9)
|
27
|
at Valley Vista (2-8)
|
42
|
ALA-Queen Creek (8-2)
|
42
|
at Queen Creek (3-7)
|
15
|
Desert Ridge (5-5)
|
0
|
at Highland (8-2)
|
12
|
Mesa Mountain View (8-2)
|
28
|
at Red Mountain (4-6)
|
21
|
Higley (8-2)
|
36
|
at Williams Field (5-5)
|
35
|
Cesar Chavez (3-7)
|
8
|
at Tolleson (3-7)
|
42
|
Mesa (6-4)
|
36
|
at Westwood (2-8)
|
15
|
Central (8-2)
|
20
|
at Camelback (5-5)
|
48
|
Fairfax (0-10)
|
31
|
at Trevor Browne (3-7)
|
45
|
South Mountain (2-8)
|
25
|
at North (5-5)
|
35
|
ALA-Gilbert North (6-4)
|
27
|
at Horizon (8-2)
|
51
|
Agua Fria (6-4)
|
14
|
at Cactus Shadows (4-6)
|
56
|
Desert Mountain (9-1)
|
28
|
at Notre Dame (4-6)
|
21
|
Apollo (9-1)
|
52
|
at Ironwood (2-8)
|
9
|
Willow Canyon (2-8)
|
14
|
at Goldwater (5-5)
|
60
|
Campo Verde (5-5)
|
42
|
at Gilbert (3-7)
|
20
|
Dobson (1-9)
|
20
|
at McClintock (6-4)
|
44
|
Sunnyslope (6-4)
|
42
|
at Skyline (5-5)
|
38
|
Maricopa (4-6)
|
26
|
at Flowing Wells (3-7)
|
42
|
Marana Mountain View (4-6)
|
17
|
at Ironwood Ridge (8-2)
|
18
|
Nogales (0-10)
|
0
|
at Tucson (5-5)
|
81
|
Casa Grande (7-3)
|
35
|
at Buena (7-3)
|
31
|
Cienega (5-5)
|
0
|
at Marana (5-5)
|
46
|
Sunnyside (5-5)
|
35
|
at Desert View (3-7)
|
14
|
Cibola (1-9)
|
0
|
at Kellis (9-1)
|
35
|
Paradise Valley (5-5)
|
50
|
at North Canyon (1-9)
|
34
|
West Point (3-7)
|
35
|
at Westview (4-6)
|
28
|
Cactus (7-3)
|
12
|
at Millennium (6-4)
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain (3-7)
|
31
|
at Canyon View (5-5)
|
37
|
Verrado (3-7)
|
7
|
at Desert Edge (8-2)
|
62
