Week 11 Scoreboard for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

GAMES OF NOV. 3, 2023:

Centennial (9-1)

17

at Liberty (9-1)

36

Boulder Creek (6-4)

41

at Chaparral (2-8)

24

Pinnacle (6-4)

6

at Saguaro (5-5)

28

Perry (7-3)

27

at Basha (9-1)

38

Casteel (5-5)

35

at Corona del Sol (3-7)

21

Hamilton (7-3)

13

at Chandler (8-2)

49
Game is @ Central HS

Salpointe (8-2)

12

Brophy (8-2)

14

Mountain Pointe (6-4)

21

at Desert Vista (2-8)

16

Mountain Ridge (3-7)

7

at O'Connor (5-5)

49

Shadow Ridge (1-9)

27

at Valley Vista (2-8)

42

ALA-Queen Creek (8-2)

42

at Queen Creek (3-7)

15

Desert Ridge (5-5)

0

at Highland (8-2)

12

Mesa Mountain View (8-2)

28

at Red Mountain (4-6)

21

Higley (8-2)

36

at Williams Field (5-5)

35

Cesar Chavez (3-7)

8

at Tolleson (3-7)

42

Mesa (6-4)

36

at Westwood (2-8)

15

Central (8-2)

20

at Camelback (5-5)

48

Fairfax (0-10)

31

at Trevor Browne (3-7)

45
 

South Mountain (2-8)

25

at North (5-5)

35

ALA-Gilbert North (6-4)

27

at Horizon (8-2)

51

Agua Fria (6-4)

14

at Cactus Shadows (4-6)

56
 

Desert Mountain (9-1)

28

at Notre Dame (4-6)

21

Apollo (9-1)

52

at Ironwood (2-8)

9

Willow Canyon (2-8)

14

at Goldwater (5-5)

60

Campo Verde (5-5)

42

at Gilbert (3-7)

20

Dobson (1-9)

20

at McClintock (6-4)

44
 

Sunnyslope (6-4)

42

at Skyline (5-5)

38

Maricopa (4-6)

26

at Flowing Wells (3-7)

42

Marana Mountain View (4-6)

17

at Ironwood Ridge (8-2)

18

Nogales (0-10)

0

at Tucson (5-5)

81

Casa Grande (7-3)

35

at Buena (7-3)

31

Cienega (5-5)

0

at Marana (5-5)

46

Sunnyside (5-5)

35

at Desert View (3-7)

14

Cibola (1-9)

0

at Kellis (9-1)

35

Paradise Valley (5-5)

50

at North Canyon (1-9)

34
 

West Point (3-7)

35

at Westview (4-6)

28

Cactus (7-3)

12

at Millennium (6-4)

7

Sunrise Mountain (3-7)

31

at Canyon View (5-5)

37

Verrado (3-7)

7

at Desert Edge (8-2)

62

