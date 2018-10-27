WEEKLY BLOG: 10/26/18

Higley was in the game against its neighborhood rival. The Knights had just forced a punt and took over on their own 40-yard line with two minutes to go in the first half. Plenty of time for a high-powered offense to possibly take the lead as Williams Field held a 17-14 advantage.

But, the Knights had to punt it away with just under a minute left and instead it was Zack Shepherd with the big play. He connected with a bomb to Noa Pola-Gates, an all-state safety that rarely plays on the offensive end. It propelled the Black Hawks to a 23-14 halftime advantage.

And that big play began an avalanche that cascaded to Williams Field scoring the last 34 points in a 51-14 rout over its district rival located just two miles away. Shepherd completed five of his six second half passes and celebrated his Senior Night with 337 yards and three long touchdowns.

While there was a gap in the series with the teams' last meeting in 2015, the Black Hawks continued their mastery over Higley winning for the ninth time in as many tries. Williams Field also continued its run in 2018 of winning at least eight games. The Black Hawks have done that all 11 years that the school has been open.

"We're very fortunate to have great support from the community," head coach Steve Campbell said. "You have to have the players that come into and buy into what we're doing."

The Black Hawks (9-1 overall, 5-0 5A San Tan Region) finished at the top of the region for the third straight year and will likely have the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Higley (7-3, 3-2) will still almost assuredly finish with a top eight seed, and a home game next Friday as well.

When Shepherd wasn't throwing long touchdown passes, it was the Williams Field defense shutting down a Higley offense that entered the game averaging 40.8 points per game and 282 yards through the air.

Higley quarterback Spencer Brasch, a California commit, had a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to give him 36 for the season. However, in the second half, he completed just one of his nine pass attempts for 14 yards.

"The defensive staff puts endless amounts of hours in," Campbell said of the preparation. "The defensive team just grasps and holds it, and believes in it."

Last month, Williams Field faced Washington State commit Gunner Cruz of Casteel and intercepted two passes. On this night, the Black Hawks picked off two more passes giving them 16 for the season.

In the second quarter, holding a 10-7 lead, cornerback Tashumbrae Brown tipped a pass and senior Shamar Hawkins was right there to grab it running it back 30 yards to boost the Black Hawks' advantage.

"My cornerback, Tashumbrae, made a good break on the ball and just tipped it up and gave me an opportunity," Hawkins said. "You've got to keep your eye on the ball."



Brasch completed his both of his touchdown passes to senior Jaxen Gibbons. On the second one, Gibbons caught a third down pass and stepped over an attempted tackle for the score. It was Gibbons' 10th touchdown of the season.

In the first half, Shepherd was facing a lot of pressure and had to quickly get rid of the ball. He completed just three of his first 11 passes. But, Williams Field used max protection as Higley was in a Cover Zero and bringing an extra rusher. The Black Hawks also ran some two-man routes and utilized a pair of players normally used on defense.

Jaden Thompson was the game's leading rusher with 82 yards on 12 carries. He scored the second of two touchdowns with the benefit of a big hole by the Williams Field O-Line and went 13 yards untouched right up the middle for a 30-14 lead.

On the next series, Shepherd found sophomore Myles Taylor wide open across the middle and he went for a 90-yard touchdown. How open was Taylor? See for yourself.

