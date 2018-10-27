Week 11: Williams Field 51 Higley 14
Black Hawks claim 5A San Tan Region for 3rd straight year
WEEKLY BLOG: 10/26/18
Higley was in the game against its neighborhood rival. The Knights had just forced a punt and took over on their own 40-yard line with two minutes to go in the first half. Plenty of time for a high-powered offense to possibly take the lead as Williams Field held a 17-14 advantage.
But, the Knights had to punt it away with just under a minute left and instead it was Zack Shepherd with the big play. He connected with a bomb to Noa Pola-Gates, an all-state safety that rarely plays on the offensive end. It propelled the Black Hawks to a 23-14 halftime advantage.
And that big play began an avalanche that cascaded to Williams Field scoring the last 34 points in a 51-14 rout over its district rival located just two miles away. Shepherd completed five of his six second half passes and celebrated his Senior Night with 337 yards and three long touchdowns.
While there was a gap in the series with the teams' last meeting in 2015, the Black Hawks continued their mastery over Higley winning for the ninth time in as many tries. Williams Field also continued its run in 2018 of winning at least eight games. The Black Hawks have done that all 11 years that the school has been open.
"We're very fortunate to have great support from the community," head coach Steve Campbell said. "You have to have the players that come into and buy into what we're doing."
The Black Hawks (9-1 overall, 5-0 5A San Tan Region) finished at the top of the region for the third straight year and will likely have the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Higley (7-3, 3-2) will still almost assuredly finish with a top eight seed, and a home game next Friday as well.
When Shepherd wasn't throwing long touchdown passes, it was the Williams Field defense shutting down a Higley offense that entered the game averaging 40.8 points per game and 282 yards through the air.
Higley quarterback Spencer Brasch, a California commit, had a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to give him 36 for the season. However, in the second half, he completed just one of his nine pass attempts for 14 yards.
"The defensive staff puts endless amounts of hours in," Campbell said of the preparation. "The defensive team just grasps and holds it, and believes in it."
Last month, Williams Field faced Washington State commit Gunner Cruz of Casteel and intercepted two passes. On this night, the Black Hawks picked off two more passes giving them 16 for the season.
In the second quarter, holding a 10-7 lead, cornerback Tashumbrae Brown tipped a pass and senior Shamar Hawkins was right there to grab it running it back 30 yards to boost the Black Hawks' advantage.
"My cornerback, Tashumbrae, made a good break on the ball and just tipped it up and gave me an opportunity," Hawkins said. "You've got to keep your eye on the ball."
Brasch completed his both of his touchdown passes to senior Jaxen Gibbons. On the second one, Gibbons caught a third down pass and stepped over an attempted tackle for the score. It was Gibbons' 10th touchdown of the season.
In the first half, Shepherd was facing a lot of pressure and had to quickly get rid of the ball. He completed just three of his first 11 passes. But, Williams Field used max protection as Higley was in a Cover Zero and bringing an extra rusher. The Black Hawks also ran some two-man routes and utilized a pair of players normally used on defense.
Jaden Thompson was the game's leading rusher with 82 yards on 12 carries. He scored the second of two touchdowns with the benefit of a big hole by the Williams Field O-Line and went 13 yards untouched right up the middle for a 30-14 lead.
On the next series, Shepherd found sophomore Myles Taylor wide open across the middle and he went for a 90-yard touchdown. How open was Taylor? See for yourself.
@AZHSFB— Chill Cain (@JUSTCHILLY) October 27, 2018
Williams Field QB Z Shepherd finds his WR M Taylor ALL ALONE!! And Taylor finishes off the 90 yd TD!! Kick good.. 37-14 WF leads Higley 6:04 3rdQ.. pic.twitter.com/94WMLpoUJk
"I told my offensive line they needed to step up," Shepherd said. "I'm real proud of them right now."
Shepherd was sacked just twice by a Higley team that came in with 36 for the year.
Meanwhile, the Williams Field defense continued to put the clamps on. Higley's last eight possessions ended with seven punts and an interception by Pola-Gates.
Shepherd continued to go deep hitting defensive back Jadon Pearson with his first catch of the season (71 yards) to set up a touchdown and later struck for a 48-yard pass to Karim Muhammad.
"We played zero coverage," Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said. "We said if they're going to beat us, Zack's going to throw for a lot of touchdowns and a lot of yards and he did that."
Higley moved up to the 5A conference after reaching the 4A semifinals last year. The Knights defeated five teams (Horizon, Millennium, Maricopa, Campo Verde, and Gilbert) that will likely be in the playoffs.
"It's never fun," Zubey said of the rivalry loss. "All you can ask for is an opportunity to play for a championship and we've got to get ready to play for a state championship."
Williams Field's only loss came back on Aug. 17 at Norco (Calif.). The 51 points scored against Higley were a season-high.
"That first loss was pretty tough in California," Shepherd said. "I knew we would take care of business in Arizona."
Shepherd, a three-year starter, knows what it takes to get through the playoff grind. He was a sophomore when the Black Hawks won state in 2016.
"I know this team is going to get down and nasty in practice," Shepherd said. "We're going to be ready for the playoffs."
|
Higley
|
0
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
Williams Field
|
10
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
51
First Quarter:
WF - Jaden Thompson 25 yard run (Shane Robles kick), 8:15
WF - Chase Wells 22 yard FG, 1:44
Second Quarter:
Hig - Jaxen Gibbons 15 yard pass from Spencer Brasch (Dalyn Enderle kick), 10:33
WF - Shamar Hawkins 30 yard interception return (Robles kick), 8:54
Hig - Gibbons 11 yard pass from Brasch (Enderle kick), 6:00
WF - Noa Pola-Gates 65 yard pass from Zack Shepherd (kick failed), 0:15
Third Quarter:
WF - Thompson 13 yard run (Robles kick), 8:40
WF - Myles Taylor 90 yard pass from Shepherd (Robles kick), 6:04
Fourth Quarter:
WF - Ryker Norton 6 yard run (Robles kick), 11:27
WF - Karim Muhammad 48 yard pass from Shepherd (Robles kick), 5:35