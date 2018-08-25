WEEKLY BLOG: 8/24/18

The team that attracted the most intrigue heading into the 2018 season in the 5A Conference was the Casteel Colts. The Chandler District school in Queen Creek was making the jump up two levels after having won the 3A state championship while going a perfect 14-0 a year ago. Every player returned as the school is in its fourth year of existence (third varsity season), but the head coach was replaced in June.



Last week, it was baptism by fire as Casteel was buried by defending 5A champion Centennial. With Centennial expected to be at the top of the contenders for state once again, we still didn't really have a handle on how the Colts would do at this new level.

Against Apollo on Friday night in Glendale, I think we started to get an idea.

After running just six offensive plays, Casteel had 20 points on the scoreboard. Senior quarterback Gunner Cruz found Zach Nelson and Brandt Goodwin on short bubbles and hitches, completed short passes to them and the receivers did the rest making defenders miss and using their speed to outrun the Apollo defenders.

The Colts made that 20-7 first-quarter lead stand up as they crushed the hosts, 60-24.

"We followed through with our game plan," Casteel head coach Bobby Newcombe said. "Gunner was on board with that. He was a field general today and did a great job."

After the defense stopped Apollo on its initial possession, Cruz made it look easy. Two quick hitches to Nelson for 18 and 30 yards put the Colts on the scoreboard first.

Apollo (1-1) answered as senior Frank Sanchez hit Moe Harris down the sideline for a 29-yard gain and running back Ali Mohamed took it around the right side from five yards out to even the score.

Another quick screen from Cruz, this time to Goodwin, resulted in a big play as the junior receiver spun, juked, and stiffarmed his way to a 56-yard touchdown giving the Colts the lead for good.

The Hawks tried to make something happen with a fake punt as Sanchez handles those duties as well. But, he wasn't able to get the pass off and was run out of bounds giving Casteel the ball at the Apollo 35-yard line.

From there, Cruz found Goodwin again on a hitch and the Hawks couldn't tackle him.









