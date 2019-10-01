Week 7 Schedule for 5A & 6A
Rankings are in accordance with this week's Arizona Varsity Media Poll.
GAME OF OCT. 3, 2019:
Desert View (2-3)
at Rincon (3-2)
GAMES OF OCT. 4, 2019:
Cibola (3-2)
at Copper Canyon (0-5)
La Joya (3-2)
at Valley Vista (3-2)
Maryvale (0-6)
at Shadow Ridge (4-1)
Westview (1-4)
at Tolleson (0-5)
Queen Creek (5-1)
at Corona del Sol (3-3)
Desert Vista (4-1)
at Desert Ridge (2-4)
Highland (4-2)
at Mountain Pointe (1-4)
Calipatria (2-4)
at Kofa (0-5)
Boulder Creek (3-2)
at Chaparral (3-2)
Mountain Ridge (4-2)
at Liberty (4-1)
Pinnacle (4-1)
at O'Connor (1-4)
Dobson (2-4)
at Mesa (3-3)
Westwood (1-5)
at Mesa Mountain View (2-4)
Red Mountain (5-1)
at Skyline (1-5)
Trevor Browne (3-3)
at Alhambra (0-6)
North (1-5)
at Cesar Chavez (4-2)
Brophy (6-0)
at Hamilton (6-0)
Perry (4-2)
at Chandler (5-0)
Marana (0-5)
at Buena (4-1)
Cienega (3-2)
at Sunnyside (1-4)
Ironwood Ridge (2-3)
at Nogales (4-1)
Agua Fria (4-1)
at Verrado (1-4)
Millennium (3-2)
at Goldwater (3-2)
Independence (1-4)
at Willow Canyon (2-3)
Central (0-6)
at Camelback (2-4)
Fairfax (3-3)
at Carl Hayden (1-5)
Sierra Linda (0-6)
at South Mountain (3-3)
Paradise Valley (5-0)
at Desert Mountain (1-5)
North Canyon (1-5)
at Horizon (4-1)
Notre Dame (6-0)
at McClintock (4-2)
Centennial (4-1)
at Apollo (1-4)
Ironwood (4-1)
at Sunrise Mountain (3-2)
Kellis (1-4)
at Sunnyslope (3-2)
Campo Verde (6-0)
at Maricopa (3-3)
Higley (4-2)
at Casteel (4-2)
Gilbert (3-3)
at Williams Field (4-2)
Cholla (1-4)
at Marana Mountain View (1-4)
Empire (1-4)
at Flowing Wells (0-5)
