News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 21:49:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 7 Schedule for 5A & 6A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings are in accordance with this week's Arizona Varsity Media Poll.

GAME OF OCT. 3, 2019:

Desert View (2-3)

at Rincon (3-2)

GAMES OF OCT. 4, 2019:

Cibola (3-2)


at Copper Canyon (0-5)


La Joya (3-2)


at Valley Vista (3-2)

Maryvale (0-6)


at Shadow Ridge (4-1)


Westview (1-4)


at Tolleson (0-5)


Queen Creek (5-1)


at Corona del Sol (3-3)


Desert Vista (4-1)


at Desert Ridge (2-4)


Highland (4-2)


at Mountain Pointe (1-4)


Calipatria (2-4)


at Kofa (0-5)

Boulder Creek (3-2)


at Chaparral (3-2)


Mountain Ridge (4-2)


at Liberty (4-1)


Pinnacle (4-1)


at O'Connor (1-4)


Dobson (2-4)


at Mesa (3-3)


Westwood (1-5)


at Mesa Mountain View (2-4)


Red Mountain (5-1)


at Skyline (1-5)


Trevor Browne (3-3)


at Alhambra (0-6)


North (1-5)


at Cesar Chavez (4-2)


Brophy (6-0)


at Hamilton (6-0)


Perry (4-2)


at Chandler (5-0)


Marana (0-5)


at Buena (4-1)


Cienega (3-2)


at Sunnyside (1-4)


Ironwood Ridge (2-3)


at Nogales (4-1)


Agua Fria (4-1)


at Verrado (1-4)


Millennium (3-2)


at Goldwater (3-2)


Independence (1-4)


at Willow Canyon (2-3)


Central (0-6)


at Camelback (2-4)


Fairfax (3-3)


at Carl Hayden (1-5)


Sierra Linda (0-6)


at South Mountain (3-3)


Paradise Valley (5-0)


at Desert Mountain (1-5)


North Canyon (1-5)


at Horizon (4-1)


Notre Dame (6-0)


at McClintock (4-2)


Centennial (4-1)


at Apollo (1-4)


Ironwood (4-1)


at Sunrise Mountain (3-2)


Kellis (1-4)


at Sunnyslope (3-2)


Campo Verde (6-0)


at Maricopa (3-3)


Higley (4-2)


at Casteel (4-2)

Gilbert (3-3)


at Williams Field (4-2)


Cholla (1-4)


at Marana Mountain View (1-4)


Empire (1-4)


at Flowing Wells (0-5)


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}