Week 10 Schedule for 5A & 6A

Rankings are in accordance with this week's Arizona Varsity Media Poll.

GAMES OF OCT. 25, 2019:

Mountain Ridge (5-3)


at Boulder Creek (3-5)


Pinnacle (7-1)


at Chaparral (6-2)


Liberty (5-3)


at O'Connor (2-6)


Dobson (2-6)


at Kofa (0-8)


Red Mountain (7-1)


at Mesa (5-3)


Skyline (2-6)


at Mesa Mountain View (3-5)


Westwood (1-7)


at North (2-6)


Maryvale (0-8)


at Alhambra (0-8)


Trevor Browne (5-3)


at Cesar Chavez (6-2)


Chandler (8-0)


at Tucson (3-5)


Brophy (7-2)


at Basha (4-4)


Hamilton (7-1)


at Perry (5-3)


Tolleson (1-7)


at Copper Canyon (1-7)


Westview (4-4)


at La Joya (6-2)


Shadow Ridge (5-3)


at Valley Vista (5-3)


Corona del Sol (3-5)


at Desert Vista (6-2)


Desert Ridge (4-4)


at Mountain Pointe (1-7)


Queen Creek (6-2)


at Highland (6-2)


Cibola (4-4)


at Yuma (1-7)


Desert Mountain (3-5)


at Cactus Shadows (4-4)


Horizon (7-1)


at Paradise Valley (5-3)


McClintock (5-3)


at North Canyon (1-8)


Sunrise Mountain (6-2)


at Apollo (2-6)


Centennial (7-1)


at Kellis (1-7)


Ironwood (5-3)


at Sunnyslope (4-4)


Campo Verde (7-1)


at Williams Field (6-2)


Maricopa (3-5)


at Casteel (5-3)


Gilbert (3-5)


at Higley (6-2)


Cholla (2-6)


at Flowing Wells (1-7)


Desert View (5-3)


at Marana Mountain View (4-4)


Rincon (4-4)


at Empire (1-7)


Ironwood Ridge (5-3)


at Buena (6-2)


Nogales (4-4)


at Cienega (6-2)


Marana (0-8)


at Sunnyside (2-6)


Agua Fria (5-3)


at Independence (1-7)


Goldwater (5-3)


at Verrado (3-5)


Millennium (6-2)


at Willow Canyon (3-5)


Fairfax (4-4)


at Camelback (3-5)


Carl Hayden (2-6)

at South Mountain (5-3)

Sierra Linda (0-8)

at Central (1-7)
