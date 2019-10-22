Week 10 Schedule for 5A & 6A
Rankings are in accordance with this week's Arizona Varsity Media Poll.
GAMES OF OCT. 25, 2019:
|
Mountain Ridge (5-3)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (3-5)
|
|
Pinnacle (7-1)
|
|
at Chaparral (6-2)
|
|
Liberty (5-3)
|
|
at O'Connor (2-6)
|
|
Dobson (2-6)
|
|
at Kofa (0-8)
|
|
Red Mountain (7-1)
|
|
at Mesa (5-3)
|
|
Skyline (2-6)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (3-5)
|
|
Westwood (1-7)
|
|
at North (2-6)
|
|
Maryvale (0-8)
|
|
at Alhambra (0-8)
|
|
Trevor Browne (5-3)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (6-2)
|
|
Chandler (8-0)
|
|
at Tucson (3-5)
|
|
Brophy (7-2)
|
|
at Basha (4-4)
|
|
Hamilton (7-1)
|
|
at Perry (5-3)
|
|
Tolleson (1-7)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (1-7)
|
|
Westview (4-4)
|
|
at La Joya (6-2)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (5-3)
|
|
at Valley Vista (5-3)
|
|
Corona del Sol (3-5)
|
|
at Desert Vista (6-2)
|
|
Desert Ridge (4-4)
|
|
at Mountain Pointe (1-7)
|
|
Queen Creek (6-2)
|
|
at Highland (6-2)
|
|
Cibola (4-4)
|
|
at Yuma (1-7)
|
|
Desert Mountain (3-5)
|
|
at Cactus Shadows (4-4)
|
|
Horizon (7-1)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (5-3)
|
|
McClintock (5-3)
|
|
at North Canyon (1-8)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (6-2)
|
|
at Apollo (2-6)
|
|
Centennial (7-1)
|
|
at Kellis (1-7)
|
|
Ironwood (5-3)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (4-4)
|
|
Campo Verde (7-1)
|
|
at Williams Field (6-2)
|
|
Maricopa (3-5)
|
|
at Casteel (5-3)
|
|
Gilbert (3-5)
|
|
at Higley (6-2)
|
|
Cholla (2-6)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (1-7)
|
|
Desert View (5-3)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (4-4)
|
|
Rincon (4-4)
|
|
at Empire (1-7)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (5-3)
|
|
at Buena (6-2)
|
|
Nogales (4-4)
|
|
at Cienega (6-2)
|
|
Marana (0-8)
|
|
at Sunnyside (2-6)
|
|
Agua Fria (5-3)
|
|
at Independence (1-7)
|
|
Goldwater (5-3)
|
|
at Verrado (3-5)
|
|
Millennium (6-2)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (3-5)
|
|
Fairfax (4-4)
|
|
at Camelback (3-5)
|
|
Carl Hayden (2-6)
|
at South Mountain (5-3)
|
Sierra Linda (0-8)
|
at Central (1-7)