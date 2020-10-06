 ArizonaVarsity - Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the Arizona Varsity Weekly Media Poll

GAMES OF OCT. 9, 2020:

Pinnacle (1-0)


at Chandler (1-0)


Perry (0-1)


at Hamilton (1-0)


Desert Vista (0-1)


at Highland (1-0)


HIgley (1-0)


at Casteel (1-0)


Desert Ridge (0-1)


at Mountain Ridge (1-0)


Williams Field (1-0)


at Queen Creek (1-0)


Liberty (0-1)


at Red Mountain (1-0)

Corona del Sol (1-0)


at Basha (0-1)


Mesa Mountain View (1-0)


at Dobson (1-0)


Gilbert (1-0)


at Mesa (0-1)

Skyline (0-1)


at Boulder Creek (0-1)


Westwood (0-1)


at Shadow Ridge (1-0)


Centennial (0-1)


at Mountain Pointe (0-1)


Cibola (0-0)


at Yuma (0-0)


Desert Edge (1-0)


at O'Connor (1-0)


Valley Vista (1-0)


at Notre Dame (1-0)


Saguaro (0-0)


at Brophy (0-1)


Kellis (0-1)


at Campo Verde (0-1)


Horizon (0-1)


at Millennium (0-1)


Canyon View (0-1)


at Maricopa (1-0)


McClintock (1-0)


at Desert Mountain (1-0)


Goldwater (0-1)


at Apollo (0-1)


Independence (0-1)


at Sunnyslope (1-0)


Ironwood (1-0)


at Seton Catholic (0-1)


Mesquite (1-0)


at Sunrise Mountain (1-0)


Verrado (0-1)


at Agua Fria (0-1)


Kofa (0-0)


at Gila Ridge (0-0)


North Canyon (0-1)


at Willow Canyon (0-1)


