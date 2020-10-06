ArizonaVarsity - Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the Arizona Varsity Weekly Media Poll
GAMES OF OCT. 9, 2020:
Pinnacle (1-0)
at Chandler (1-0)
Perry (0-1)
at Hamilton (1-0)
Desert Vista (0-1)
at Highland (1-0)
HIgley (1-0)
at Casteel (1-0)
Desert Ridge (0-1)
at Mountain Ridge (1-0)
Williams Field (1-0)
at Queen Creek (1-0)
Liberty (0-1)
at Red Mountain (1-0)
Corona del Sol (1-0)
at Basha (0-1)
Mesa Mountain View (1-0)
at Dobson (1-0)
Gilbert (1-0)
at Mesa (0-1)
Skyline (0-1)
at Boulder Creek (0-1)
Westwood (0-1)
at Shadow Ridge (1-0)
Centennial (0-1)
at Mountain Pointe (0-1)
Cibola (0-0)
at Yuma (0-0)
Desert Edge (1-0)
at O'Connor (1-0)
Valley Vista (1-0)
at Notre Dame (1-0)
Saguaro (0-0)
at Brophy (0-1)
Kellis (0-1)
at Campo Verde (0-1)
Horizon (0-1)
at Millennium (0-1)
Canyon View (0-1)
at Maricopa (1-0)
McClintock (1-0)
at Desert Mountain (1-0)
Goldwater (0-1)
at Apollo (0-1)
Independence (0-1)
at Sunnyslope (1-0)
Ironwood (1-0)
at Seton Catholic (0-1)
Mesquite (1-0)
at Sunrise Mountain (1-0)
Verrado (0-1)
at Agua Fria (0-1)
Kofa (0-0)
at Gila Ridge (0-0)
North Canyon (0-1)
at Willow Canyon (0-1)
