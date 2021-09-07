Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Top 15.
GAME OF SEPT. 9, 2021:
|
Cactus Shadows (0-1)
|
|
at 5A #6 Campo Verde (0-1)
|
GAMES OF SEPT. 10, 2021:
|
Cibola (0-1)
|
|
at Brawley (CA) (1-2)
|
|
Kellis (1-0)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (1-0)
|
|
North (0-1)
|
|
at Carl Hayden (1-0)
|
|
6A #15 O'Connor (0-1)
|
|
at Tolleson (0-1)
|
|
Trevor Browne (1-0)
|
|
at Maryvale (0-1)
|
|
Westview (0-1)
|
|
at 5A #2 Desert Edge (1-0)
|
|
6A #12 Brophy (1-0)
|
|
at 6A #13 Mountain Pointe (1-0)
|
|
5A #7 Millennium (1-0)
|
|
at 6A #5 Centennial (0-1)
|
|
6A #9 Chaparral (0-1)
|
|
at 5A #12 Desert Mountain (1-0)
|
|
6A #4 Liberty (1-0)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (0-1)
|
|
Pinnacle (0-1)
|
|
at 6A #6 Highland (1-0)
|
|
5A #9 Notre Dame (0-1)
|
|
at 6A #14 Corona del Sol (0-1)
|
|
Dobson (0-1)
|
|
at Alhambra (0-1)
|
|
6A #15 Red Mountain (1-0)
|
|
at Mesa (1-0)
|
|
Skyline (0-1)
|
|
at Maricopa (1-0)
|
|
Westwood (0-1)
|
|
at 5A #15 Paradise Valley (1-0)
|
|
5A #10 Ironwood Ridge (1-0)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (0-1)
|
|
6A #7 Queen Creek (1-0)
|
|
at 6A #11 Higley (0-1)
|
|
6A #3 Williams Field (1-0)
|
|
at La Joya (0-1)
|
|
6A #2 Hamilton (1-0)
|
|
at Casteel (1-0)
|
|
Cherry Creek (CO) (2-0)
|
|
at 6A #1 Chandler (1-0)
|
|
6A #8 Basha (1-0)
|
|
at Perry (1-0)
|
|
Fairfax (0-1)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (0-1)
|
|
Canyon View (0-1)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (1-0)
|
|
Valley Vista (0-0)
|
|
at 6A #10 Mesa Mountain View (1-0)
|
|
McClintock (0-1)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (1-0)
|
|
Independence (0-0)
|
|
at Apollo (0-0)
|
|
Camelback (0-1)
|
|
at 4A #5 Prescott (1-0)
|
|
West Point (0-1)
|
|
at Central (1-0)
|
|
North Canyon (0-1)
|
|
at Shadow Mountain (0-0)
|
|
Goldwater (0-1)
|
|
at Agua Fria (1-0)
|
|
Sunnyside (0-1)
|
|
at South Mountain (1-0)
|
|
Ironwood (0-1)
|
|
at 5A #13 Sunnyslope (0-1)
|
|
Flowing Wells (0-1)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (0-1)
|
|
4A #4 Mesquite (0-1)
|
|
at Gilbert (0-1)
|
|
5A #5 Sunrise Mountain (1-0)
|
|
at 5A #4 Horizon (1-0)
|
|
4A #2 ALA-Queen Creek (1-0)
|
|
at 5A #1 Saguaro (1-0)
|
|
5A #11 Cienega (0-1)
|
|
at 5A #14 Buena (1-0)
|
|
Marana (1-0)
|
|
at Tempe (0-0)
|
|
Nogales (0-0)
|
|
at Rio Rico (0-0)
|
|
Pueblo (0-0)
|
|
at Rincon/University (0-1)
|
|
Cholla (1-0)
|
|
at Vista Grande (0-0)
|
|
5A #8 Verrado (1-0)
|
|
at Desert View (1-0)
|
GAME OF SEPT. 11, 2021:
|
Kofa (0-0)
|
at Southwest (CA) (1-2)
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)
Support our sponsors: