 ArizonaVarsity - Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 13:33:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Top 15.

GAME OF SEPT. 9, 2021:

Cactus Shadows (0-1)


at 5A #6 Campo Verde (0-1)


GAMES OF SEPT. 10, 2021:

Cibola (0-1)


at Brawley (CA) (1-2)


Kellis (1-0)


at Copper Canyon (1-0)


North (0-1)


at Carl Hayden (1-0)


6A #15 O'Connor (0-1)


at Tolleson (0-1)


Trevor Browne (1-0)


at Maryvale (0-1)


Westview (0-1)


at 5A #2 Desert Edge (1-0)


6A #12 Brophy (1-0)


at 6A #13 Mountain Pointe (1-0)


5A #7 Millennium (1-0)


at 6A #5 Centennial (0-1)


6A #9 Chaparral (0-1)


at 5A #12 Desert Mountain (1-0)


6A #4 Liberty (1-0)


at Boulder Creek (0-1)


Pinnacle (0-1)


at 6A #6 Highland (1-0)


5A #9 Notre Dame (0-1)


at 6A #14 Corona del Sol (0-1)


Dobson (0-1)


at Alhambra (0-1)


6A #15 Red Mountain (1-0)


at Mesa (1-0)


Skyline (0-1)


at Maricopa (1-0)


Westwood (0-1)


at 5A #15 Paradise Valley (1-0)


5A #10 Ironwood Ridge (1-0)


at Desert Ridge (0-1)


6A #7 Queen Creek (1-0)


at 6A #11 Higley (0-1)


6A #3 Williams Field (1-0)


at La Joya (0-1)


6A #2 Hamilton (1-0)


at Casteel (1-0)


Cherry Creek (CO) (2-0)


at 6A #1 Chandler (1-0)


6A #8 Basha (1-0)


at Perry (1-0)


Fairfax (0-1)


at Mountain Ridge (0-1)


Canyon View (0-1)


at Shadow Ridge (1-0)


Valley Vista (0-0)


at 6A #10 Mesa Mountain View (1-0)


McClintock (0-1)


at Cesar Chavez (1-0)


Independence (0-0)


at Apollo (0-0)


Camelback (0-1)


at 4A #5 Prescott (1-0)


West Point (0-1)


at Central (1-0)


North Canyon (0-1)


at Shadow Mountain (0-0)


Goldwater (0-1)


at Agua Fria (1-0)


Sunnyside (0-1)


at South Mountain (1-0)


Ironwood (0-1)


at 5A #13 Sunnyslope (0-1)


Flowing Wells (0-1)


at Willow Canyon (0-1)


4A #4 Mesquite (0-1)


at Gilbert (0-1)


5A #5 Sunrise Mountain (1-0)


at 5A #4 Horizon (1-0)


4A #2 ALA-Queen Creek (1-0)


at 5A #1 Saguaro (1-0)


5A #11 Cienega (0-1)


at 5A #14 Buena (1-0)


Marana (1-0)


at Tempe (0-0)


Nogales (0-0)


at Rio Rico (0-0)


Pueblo (0-0)


at Rincon/University (0-1)


Cholla (1-0)


at Vista Grande (0-0)


5A #8 Verrado (1-0)


at Desert View (1-0)


GAME OF SEPT. 11, 2021:

Kofa (0-0)

at Southwest (CA) (1-2)

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}