Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF SEPT. 8, 2022:
|
Westview (0-1)
|
|
at Valley Vista (0-1)
|
|
Desert Edge (1-0)
|
|
at Goldwater (1-0)
|
|
La Joya (0-1)
|
|
at South Mountain (1-0)
|
|
Ironwood (0-1)
|
|
at Notre Dame (1-0)
|
GAMES OF SEPT. 9, 2022:
|
Salpointe (0-1)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (1-0)
|
|
Brophy (0-1)
|
|
Centennial (0-1)
|
|
Pinnacle (1-0)
|
|
at Liberty (1-0)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (0-1)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (0-1)
|
|
O'Connor (1-0)
|
|
at Red Mountain (1-0)
|
|
Mesa (0-1)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (0-1)
|
|
Saguaro (0-1)
|
|
at Queen Creek (1-0)
|
|
Chaparral (1-0)
|
|
at Williams Field (1-0)
|
|
Westwood (0-1)
|
|
at Dobson (0-1)
|
|
Trevor Browne (1-0)
|
|
at North (0-1)
|
|
Highland (1-0)
|
|
at Lone Peak (UT) (2-1)
|
|
Desert Ridge (0-1)
|
|
at Basha (1-0)
|
|
Casteel (1-0)
|
|
at Upland (CA) (2-1)
|
|
Corona del Sol (1-0)
|
|
at Chandler (1-0)
|
|
Hamilton (1-0)
|
|
at Bishop Gorman (NV) (2-1)
|
Perry (1-0)
|
|
at Desert Vista (0-1)
|
|
Brawley (CA) (1-2)
|
|
at Cibola (0-1)
|
|
Tolleson (1-0)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (1-0)
|
|
ALA-Queen Creek (1-0)
|
|
at Cactus (0-1)
|
|
Millennium (1-0)
|
|
at Agua Fria (0-1)
|
|
Verrado (0-1)
|
|
at Canyon View (0-1)
|
|
Desert Mountain (1-0)
|
|
at Camelback (1-0)
|
|
Central (1-0)
|
|
at North Canyon (0-1)
|
|
Fairfax (1-0)
|
|
at Casa Grande (1-0)
|
|
Maricopa (0-1)
|
|
at Mesquite (0-1)
|
|
West Point (1-0)
|
|
at McClintock (1-0)
|
|
Sunnyside (1-0)
|
|
at Cactus Shadows (0-1)
|
|
Arizona College Prep (0-1)
|
|
at Gilbert (1-0)
|
|
Tucson (1-0)
|
|
at Skyline (1-0)
|
|
Apollo (1-0)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (1-0)
|
|
Desert View (0-1)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (1-0)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (0-1)
|
|
at Campo Verde (1-0)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (0-1)
|
|
at Higley (1-0)
|
|
Cholla (0-1)
|
|
at Sahuarita (0-1)
|
|
Flowing Wells (1-0)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (0-1)
|
|
Marana (1-0)
|
|
at Buena (1-0)
|
|
Copper Canyon (0-1)
|
|
at Rincon/University (0-1)
|
GAMES OF SEPT. 10, 2022:
|
Mountain Pointe (1-0)
|
|
Arbor View (2-0)
|
|
Millikan (2-1)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (0-1)
|
