Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAMES OF SEPT. 8, 2022:

Westview (0-1)


at Valley Vista (0-1)


Desert Edge (1-0)


at Goldwater (1-0)


La Joya (0-1)


at South Mountain (1-0)


Ironwood (0-1)


at Notre Dame (1-0)


GAMES OF SEPT. 9, 2022:

Salpointe (0-1)


at Boulder Creek (1-0)


Brophy (0-1)


Centennial (0-1)


Pinnacle (1-0)


at Liberty (1-0)


Mountain Ridge (0-1)


at Shadow Ridge (0-1)


O'Connor (1-0)


at Red Mountain (1-0)


Mesa (0-1)


at Mesa Mountain View (0-1)


Saguaro (0-1)


at Queen Creek (1-0)


Chaparral (1-0)


at Williams Field (1-0)


Westwood (0-1)


at Dobson (0-1)


Trevor Browne (1-0)


at North (0-1)


Highland (1-0)


at Lone Peak (UT) (2-1)


Desert Ridge (0-1)


at Basha (1-0)


Casteel (1-0)


at Upland (CA) (2-1)


Corona del Sol (1-0)


at Chandler (1-0)


Hamilton (1-0)


at Bishop Gorman (NV) (2-1)

Perry (1-0)


at Desert Vista (0-1)


Brawley (CA) (1-2)


at Cibola (0-1)


Tolleson (1-0)


at Cesar Chavez (1-0)


ALA-Queen Creek (1-0)


at Cactus (0-1)


Millennium (1-0)


at Agua Fria (0-1)


Verrado (0-1)


at Canyon View (0-1)


Desert Mountain (1-0)


at Camelback (1-0)


Central (1-0)


at North Canyon (0-1)


Fairfax (1-0)


at Casa Grande (1-0)


Maricopa (0-1)


at Mesquite (0-1)


West Point (1-0)


at McClintock (1-0)


Sunnyside (1-0)


at Cactus Shadows (0-1)


Arizona College Prep (0-1)


at Gilbert (1-0)


Tucson (1-0)


at Skyline (1-0)


Apollo (1-0)


at Sunnyslope (1-0)


Desert View (0-1)


at Willow Canyon (1-0)


Ironwood Ridge (0-1)


at Campo Verde (1-0)


Marana Mountain View (0-1)


at Higley (1-0)


Cholla (0-1)


at Sahuarita (0-1)


Flowing Wells (1-0)


at Paradise Valley (0-1)


Marana (1-0)


at Buena (1-0)


Copper Canyon (0-1)


at Rincon/University (0-1)


GAMES OF SEPT. 10, 2022:

Game is @ Bishop Gorman HS

Mountain Pointe (1-0)


Arbor View (2-0)


Millikan (2-1)


at Sunrise Mountain (0-1)


