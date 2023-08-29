Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAME OF AUG. 31, 2023:
Chandler (1-0)
at Mountain Ridge (0-1)
GAMES OF SEPT. 1, 2023:
ALA-Queen Creek (0-1)
at Boulder Creek (0-1)
Liberty (1-0)
at O'Connor (1-0)
Shadow Ridge (1-0)
at Chaparral (0-1)
Valley Vista (0-1)
at Mesa (0-1)
Highland (1-0)
at Basha (1-0)
Queen Creek (0-1)
at Casteel (1-0)
Williams Field (1-0)
at Desert Vista (0-1)
Westview (0-1)
at Cesar Chavez (0-1)
Hamilton (0-1)
at Desert Ridge (1-0)
Mesa Mountain View (1-0)
at Saguaro (1-0)
Tolleson (0-1)
at Pinnacle (1-0)
Westwood (0-1)
at Skyline (1-0)
Corona del Sol (1-0)
at Centennial (1-0)
Spring Valley (NV) (1-0)
at Perry (1-0)
Brophy (0-1)
at Cathedral Catholic (CA) (1-1)
Mountain Pointe (1-0)
at Palm Desert (0-2)
Salpointe (1-0)
at Bishop Alemany (CA) (0-2)
Snowflake (0-1)
at Cactus (1-0)
Canyon View (0-1)
at Agua Fria (1-0)
Desert Edge (0-1)
at Notre Dame (1-0)
Millennium (1-0)
at Campo Verde (0-1)
Desert Mountain (1-0)
at Sunrise Mountain (0-1)
Verrado (0-1)
at Fairfax (0-1)
Dobson (1-0)
at Camelback (0-1)
Ironwood (0-1)
at Central (1-0)
North (0-1)
at Desert View (1-0)
Willow Canyon (0-1)
at South Mountain (0-1)
Trevor Browne (1-0)
at Maricopa (0-1)
Gilbert (1-0)
at ALA-Gilbert North (1-0)
West Point (0-1)
at Cactus Shadows (1-0)
Higley (1-0)
at Clayton Valley (CA) (1-0)
Horizon (1-0)
at Marana Mountain View (0-1)
Sunnyslope (0-1)
at Apollo (1-0)
Goldwater (0-1)
at North Canyon (1-0)
Marcos de Niza (0-1)
at McClintock (1-0)
Sunnyside (0-1)
at Flowing Wells (0-1)
Buena (1-0)
at Ironwood Ridge (1-0)
Nogales (0-1)
at Casa Grande (0-1)
Marana (0-1)
at Tucson (1-0)
Paradise Valley (0-1)
at Cienega (0-1)
Cibola (0-1)
at Imperial (CA) (1-1)
Peoria (1-0)
at Kellis (1-0)
GAME OF SEPT. 2, 2023
Red Mountain (1-0)
Helix (CA) (2-0)
