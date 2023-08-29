News More News
ago football Edit

Week 2 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

GAME OF AUG. 31, 2023:

Chandler (1-0)


at Mountain Ridge (0-1)


GAMES OF SEPT. 1, 2023:

ALA-Queen Creek (0-1)


at Boulder Creek (0-1)


Liberty (1-0)


at O'Connor (1-0)


Shadow Ridge (1-0)


at Chaparral (0-1)


Valley Vista (0-1)


at Mesa (0-1)


Highland (1-0)


at Basha (1-0)


Queen Creek (0-1)


at Casteel (1-0)


Williams Field (1-0)


at Desert Vista (0-1)


Westview (0-1)


at Cesar Chavez (0-1)


Hamilton (0-1)


at Desert Ridge (1-0)


Mesa Mountain View (1-0)


at Saguaro (1-0)


Tolleson (0-1)


at Pinnacle (1-0)


Westwood (0-1)


at Skyline (1-0)


Corona del Sol (1-0)


at Centennial (1-0)


Spring Valley (NV) (1-0)


at Perry (1-0)


 

Brophy (0-1)


at Cathedral Catholic (CA) (1-1)


Mountain Pointe (1-0)


at Palm Desert (0-2)


Salpointe (1-0)


at Bishop Alemany (CA) (0-2)


Snowflake (0-1)


at Cactus (1-0)


Canyon View (0-1)


at Agua Fria (1-0)


Desert Edge (0-1)


at Notre Dame (1-0)


Millennium (1-0)


at Campo Verde (0-1)


Desert Mountain (1-0)


at Sunrise Mountain (0-1)


 

Verrado (0-1)


at Fairfax (0-1)


Dobson (1-0)


at Camelback (0-1)


Ironwood (0-1)


at Central (1-0)


North (0-1)


at Desert View (1-0)


Willow Canyon (0-1)


at South Mountain (0-1)


Trevor Browne (1-0)


at Maricopa (0-1)


Gilbert (1-0)


at ALA-Gilbert North (1-0)


West Point (0-1)


at Cactus Shadows (1-0)


Higley (1-0)


at Clayton Valley (CA) (1-0)


Horizon (1-0)


at Marana Mountain View (0-1)


Sunnyslope (0-1)


at Apollo (1-0)


Goldwater (0-1)


at North Canyon (1-0)


Marcos de Niza (0-1)


at McClintock (1-0)


Sunnyside (0-1)


at Flowing Wells (0-1)


Buena (1-0)


at Ironwood Ridge (1-0)


Nogales (0-1)


at Casa Grande (0-1)


Marana (0-1)


at Tucson (1-0)


Paradise Valley (0-1)


at Cienega (0-1)


Cibola (0-1)


at Imperial (CA) (1-1)


Peoria (1-0)

at Kellis (1-0)

GAME OF SEPT. 2, 2023

Game is at Cathedral Catholic HS in San Diego 4 pm

Red Mountain (1-0)

Helix (CA) (2-0)

Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}