WEEKLY BLOG: 8/31/18

McClintock used its defense to make plays in the always-important fourth quarter to preserve a victory over Tempe, 21-7, Friday in a non-league game at Bruce Harper Stadium on the campus of Tempe High.

Not once, not twice, but three times in the final five minutes the Buffaloes had the football inside the 20-yard line threatening to get back in the game. However, each time the Chargers had the answer.

McClintock (2-1) took advantage of a high snap on a Tempe punt attempt on its first series of the game. The punter was tackled on the Buffaloes 33-yard line giving the visitors a short field.

Chargers head coach Corbin Smith pulled one out of his bag of tricks, going for it on 4th and 5 from the 18-yard line. Quarterback Xavier Benitez lateraled the ball to receiver Estevan Fraijo, who unleashed a pass to a wide open Bryce Tate for the touchdown.

"We practice our trick plays every day," Smith said. "If we have it in the game plan, we have to run it. If you just practice them and never run them, what's the point?"

The defenses set the tone early. There were just 51 total yards of offense in the first quarter.

McClintock started out wanting to run the ball and the Chargers did just that on eight of their first 11 plays from scrimmage. But, five straight passes by the junior Benitez got MHS in scoring range. Two big pass plays to Will Roberts netted 33 and 28 yards. Then, from the 2-yard line, McClintock loaded up the backfield with three players behind the quarterback, and junior David Cisneros plowed through the middle for a 14-0 lead.

"They played really good defense," Benitez said. "But, I think we had a better offense, better wide receivers, better play calls, and we got the win."



Tempe desperately tried to score in the last two minutes of the first half, but ran out of time as a receiver was tackled at the Charger 20-yard line. It would be a foreboding of what would come in the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes' leading rusher, BJ Prince, was held to just 24 yards in the first half. But, Tempe (1-1) is a big and physical football team and Prince got on track in the game's last 24 minutes.

Following a three-and-out stop, THS was able to put the ball in the hands of Prince and he delivered with a 42-yard run to reach the 8-yard line. A couple plays later, the senior went around the left untouched to cut the deficit in half.

It was a one-score game for less than three minutes, though. On third-and-19, Benitez completed a bomb to Tate on the left sideline to push the lead to 21-7.

"I had a step on him," Tate said. "He jumped too early and it landed right in my hands."

Tempe crossed midfield on each of its final four drives. The first of those ended with a fourth-and-five at the Charger 47-yard line that came up one yard short.

Prince continued to click off yards and finished the game with 171 on 20 carries crossing the century mark for the second straight week. A 43-yard jaunt put Tempe inside the 10-yard line.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the 13 with just under five minutes remaining, Tempe was forced to go for it. A pass from senior Nathan Clayton was completed to Juwan Jefferson, but he was tackled inside the one-yard line.

The Buffaloes got it back after holding McClintock without a first down. This time, Tempe moved it to the 8-yard line with three straight completions. There was almost a fourth consecutive attempt, but the receiver tipped the ball and it was intercepted by sophomore linebacker Dominic Radick.

Tempe's last gasp in the game's final minute ended with another interception. Roberts, who is one of three McClintock players to play on both sides of the ball, picked the pass off to seal the win.

"We've been going over it in practice," Tate, who is one of three McClintock players to play on both sides of the ball said. "Goal line, goal line. We practiced hard and we got it. We stopped them."

It was the second straight win over a Tempe District opponent for McClintock, which defeated Marcos de Niza last week. MHS is located just three miles southeast of Tempe High.



"The coaches came up with a great game plan," Smith said. "We have a lot of young kids and they bent, but they didn't break."

The victory for Smith was his eighth in 13 games with the Chargers. Prior to his arrival at MHS, the team was 8-22 the previous three seasons under two different head coaches.

"We've preached since I've gotten here," Smith said. "Find a way to win. I don't care how ugly it is."

Tempe seemed to have the advantage on both sides of the line and had four sacks (two each by Isaiah Williams and Amaru Johnson). The Buffaloes outgained McClintock by more than 100 yards (364-240), but couldn't execute in the area that counted most.

"You can't get in the red zone three times and come away empty," Tempe head coach Brian Walker said. "When you get inside the red zone, you've got to finish."

That's what THS will focus on this week as it gets back to its 4A schedule. Next Friday, the Buffaloes go up the mountain to the Northern Arizona University Walkup Skydome to face Flagstaff (1-1).

McClintock will return home next Friday to welcome Central (0-3). The Chargers will be honoring legendary head coach Karl Kiefer. Kiefer coached at MHS from 1965-1990 and won three state championships. The current McClintock head coach still talks to the original one about once a week.



"He's instrumental in everything we're trying to do," Smith said.

