Week 3 Schedule for 6A/5A
GAMES OF AUG. 31, 2018:
|
Maryvale
|
at Dobson
|
Mesa
|
at Chandler
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
Red Mountain
|
at Perry
|
Skyline
|
at Desert Ridge
|
Westwood
|
at Copper Canyon
|
Tucson
|
at Alhambra
|
Queen Creek
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
North
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
Trevor Browne
|
at Valley Vista
|
Corona del Sol
|
at Basha
|
Brophy
|
at Tolleson
|
Hamilton
|
at Arbor View (NV)
|
Southwest (CA)
|
at Cibola
|
Central (CA)
|
at Kofa
|
La Joya
|
at Chaparral
|
Mountain Ridge
|
at Westview
|
Boulder Creek
|
at Highland
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
at Liberty
|
Campbell (HI)
|
at O'Connor
|
Pinnacle
|
at Horizon
|
Maricopa
|
at Apollo
|
Bishop Gorman (NV)
|
at Centennial
|
Ironwood
|
at Cactus
|
Campo Verde
|
at Kellis
|
Sunnyslope
|
at Cienega
|
Casteel
|
at Verrado
|
Notre Dame
|
at Gilbert
|
Higley
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
Williams Field
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
Vista Grande
|
at Cholla
|
Desert View
|
at Nogales
|
Douglas
|
at Empire
|
Palm Desert (CA)
|
at Flowing Wells
|
Sunnyside
|
at Rincon
|
Millennium
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
Catalina Foothills
|
at Marana
|
Agua Fria
|
at Camelback
|
Coconino
|
at Carl Hayden
|
Goldwater
|
at Central
|
Desert Mountain
|
at Fairfax
|
Sierra Linda
|
at Greenway
|
South Mountain
|
at Paradise Valley
|
Independence
|
at Glendale
|
McClintock
|
at Tempe
GAME OF SEPT. 1, 2018:
|
North Canyon
|
at Ribet Academy (CA)