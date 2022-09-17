News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-17 02:01:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3 Scoreboard for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAMES OF SEPT. 15, 2022:

5A #4 Desert Mountain (3-0)

34

at Mesa Mountain View (1-2)

29
Game is @ Central HS

4A #7 St. Mary's (1-1)

7

Brophy (1-2)

35

6A #1 Chandler (3-0)

35

at 5A #3 Notre Dame (2-1)

0

Boulder Creek (2-1)

34

at Shadow Ridge (0-3)

27

Paradise Valley (2-1)

40

at Camelback (1-2)

30

GAMES OF SEPT. 16, 2022:

6A #8 Queen Creek (1-2)

13

at 6A #10 Pinnacle (2-1)

39

Desert Ridge (0-3)

25

at Red Mountain (2-1)

35

6A #2 Basha (3-0)

46

at Salpointe (1-2)

14

Casteel (3-0)

23

at 6A #7 Williams Field (2-1)

20

Dobson (0-3)

19

at Fairfax (2-1)

20

Cesar Chavez (2-1)

28

at Mesa (1-2)

47

Valley Vista (2-1)

27

at North (0-3)

7

Trevor Browne (3-0)

14

at West Point (2-1)

0

Westwood (1-2)

24

at 4A #8 ALA-Gilbert North (2-1)

55

Chaparral (2-1)

31

at Mountain Pointe (1-2)

13

5A #1 Desert Edge (2-1)

6

at 6A #6 Highland (2-1)

27

O'Connor (2-1)

3

at 6A #3 Saguaro (2-1)

47

6A #4 Hamilton (2-1)

52

at Mountain Ridge (1-2)

24

Corona del Sol (2-1)

21

at Perry (2-1)

13

Gila Ridge (2-0)

19

at Cibola (0-3)

6

Canyon View (1-2)

27

at Tolleson (1-2)

0

North Canyon (0-3)

3

at Westview (1-2)

14

6A #9 Centennial (2-1)

56

at Desert Vista (0-3)

14

6A #5 Liberty (3-0)

50

at Valor Christian (CO) (2-2)

7

Casa Grande (3-0)

40

at Central (2-1)

30

Maricopa (0-3)

15

at Skyline (3-0)

22

McClintock (1-2)

14

at Gilbert (2-1)

31

South Mountain (2-1)

0

at 5A #2 ALA-Queen Creek (3-0)

59

Cactus Shadows (1-2)

25

at 6A #7 Horizon (1-1)

49

6A #6 Higley (3-0)

57

at 6A #8 Sunnyslope (2-1)

35

Agua Fria (0-3)

12

at Verrado (2-1)

48

5A #10 Apollo (1-2)

27

at Campo Verde (2-0)

42

Goldwater (2-1)

45

at Seton Catholic (0-3)

14

Sunrise Mountain (1-2)

32

at Ironwood (0-3)

0

La Joya (0-3)

0

at Willow Canyon (2-0)

50

Mesquite (1-2)

6

at Cactus (1-2)

47

Douglas (2-0)

56

at Cholla (1-2)

49

Buena (2-1)

41

at Nogales (0-2)

0

Rincon/University (0-3)

10

at Alhambra (1-2)

32

Millennium (3-0)

42

at 5A #5 Cienega (1-1)

14

Desert View (0-2)

7

at 4A #3 Canyon del Oro (2-0)

38

Youngker (2-1)

41

at Copper Canyon (1-2)

0

Kellis (0-2)

17

at Peoria (2-1)

21

Vista Grande (1-2)

31

at Ironwood Ridge (0-2)

17

