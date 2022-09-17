Week 3 Scoreboard for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF SEPT. 15, 2022:
|
5A #4 Desert Mountain (3-0)
|
34
|
at Mesa Mountain View (1-2)
|
29
|
4A #7 St. Mary's (1-1)
|
7
|
Brophy (1-2)
|
35
|
6A #1 Chandler (3-0)
|
35
|
at 5A #3 Notre Dame (2-1)
|
0
|
Boulder Creek (2-1)
|
34
|
at Shadow Ridge (0-3)
|
27
|
Paradise Valley (2-1)
|
40
|
at Camelback (1-2)
|
30
GAMES OF SEPT. 16, 2022:
|
6A #8 Queen Creek (1-2)
|
13
|
at 6A #10 Pinnacle (2-1)
|
39
|
Desert Ridge (0-3)
|
25
|
at Red Mountain (2-1)
|
35
|
6A #2 Basha (3-0)
|
46
|
at Salpointe (1-2)
|
14
|
Casteel (3-0)
|
23
|
at 6A #7 Williams Field (2-1)
|
20
|
Dobson (0-3)
|
19
|
at Fairfax (2-1)
|
20
|
Cesar Chavez (2-1)
|
28
|
at Mesa (1-2)
|
47
|
Valley Vista (2-1)
|
27
|
at North (0-3)
|
7
|
Trevor Browne (3-0)
|
14
|
at West Point (2-1)
|
0
|
Westwood (1-2)
|
24
|
at 4A #8 ALA-Gilbert North (2-1)
|
55
|
Chaparral (2-1)
|
31
|
at Mountain Pointe (1-2)
|
13
|
5A #1 Desert Edge (2-1)
|
6
|
at 6A #6 Highland (2-1)
|
27
|
O'Connor (2-1)
|
3
|
at 6A #3 Saguaro (2-1)
|
47
|
6A #4 Hamilton (2-1)
|
52
|
at Mountain Ridge (1-2)
|
24
|
Corona del Sol (2-1)
|
21
|
at Perry (2-1)
|
13
|
Gila Ridge (2-0)
|
19
|
at Cibola (0-3)
|
6
|
Canyon View (1-2)
|
27
|
at Tolleson (1-2)
|
0
|
North Canyon (0-3)
|
3
|
at Westview (1-2)
|
14
|
6A #9 Centennial (2-1)
|
56
|
at Desert Vista (0-3)
|
14
|
6A #5 Liberty (3-0)
|
50
|
at Valor Christian (CO) (2-2)
|
7
|
Casa Grande (3-0)
|
40
|
at Central (2-1)
|
30
|
Maricopa (0-3)
|
15
|
at Skyline (3-0)
|
22
|
McClintock (1-2)
|
14
|
at Gilbert (2-1)
|
31
|
South Mountain (2-1)
|
0
|
at 5A #2 ALA-Queen Creek (3-0)
|
59
|
Cactus Shadows (1-2)
|
25
|
at 6A #7 Horizon (1-1)
|
49
|
6A #6 Higley (3-0)
|
57
|
at 6A #8 Sunnyslope (2-1)
|
35
|
Agua Fria (0-3)
|
12
|
at Verrado (2-1)
|
48
|
5A #10 Apollo (1-2)
|
27
|
at Campo Verde (2-0)
|
42
|
Goldwater (2-1)
|
45
|
at Seton Catholic (0-3)
|
14
|
Sunrise Mountain (1-2)
|
32
|
at Ironwood (0-3)
|
0
|
La Joya (0-3)
|
0
|
at Willow Canyon (2-0)
|
50
|
Mesquite (1-2)
|
6
|
at Cactus (1-2)
|
47
|
Douglas (2-0)
|
56
|
at Cholla (1-2)
|
49
|
Buena (2-1)
|
41
|
at Nogales (0-2)
|
0
|
Rincon/University (0-3)
|
10
|
at Alhambra (1-2)
|
32
|
Millennium (3-0)
|
42
|
at 5A #5 Cienega (1-1)
|
14
|
Desert View (0-2)
|
7
|
at 4A #3 Canyon del Oro (2-0)
|
38
|
Youngker (2-1)
|
41
|
at Copper Canyon (1-2)
|
0
|
Kellis (0-2)
|
17
|
at Peoria (2-1)
|
21
|
Vista Grande (1-2)
|
31
|
at Ironwood Ridge (0-2)
|
17
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)