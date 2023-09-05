News More News
Week 3 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

GAMES OF SEPT. 7, 2023:

Boulder Creek (0-2)


at Hamilton (1-1)


Camelback (1-1)

at Desert Edge (1-1)

Central (2-0)

at Dobson (1-1)

Westview (0-2)

at La Joya (0-2)

GAMES OF SEPT. 8, 2023:

ALA-Queen Creek (1-1)


at ALA-Gilbert North (2-0)


Lone Peak (UT) (1-3)


at Highland (2-0)


Queen Creek (0-2)


at Liberty (2-0)


Red Mountain (1-1)


at Desert Ridge (1-1)


Mountain Ridge (0-2)


at Williams Field (2-0)


Fairfax (0-2)


at Cesar Chavez (1-1)


Skyline (2-0)


at Mesa (1-1)


Verrado (1-1)


at Mesa Mountain View (1-1)


West Point (0-2)


at Tolleson (0-2)


Westwood (0-2)


at Capistrano Valley (CA) (3-0)


Mountain Pointe (2-0)


at Centennial (2-0)


Chaparral (1-1)


at Desert Mountain (2-0)


Corona del Sol (1-1)


at Pinnacle (2-0)


Basha (1-1)


at Saguaro (2-0)


 

Casteel (2-0)


at Carlsbad (CA) (3-0)


Orange Lutheran (CA) (3-0)


at Chandler (2-0)


Perry (2-0)


at Millennium (2-0)


Game is at Central HS

Sunnyslope (1-1)


Brophy (1-1)


Desert Vista (0-2)


at Valley Vista (0-2)


Salpointe (2-0)


at Shadow Ridge (1-1)


Cactus (2-0)


at O'Connor (1-1)


St. Mary's (1-1)


at North (0-2)


 

Ironwood (0-2)


at South Mountain (0-2)


Trevor Browne (1-1)


at McClintock (1-1)


Cactus Shadows (2-0)


at Las Vegas (NV) (1-1)


Marana (1-1)


at Higley (2-0)


Horizon (2-0)


at Willow Canyon (1-1)


Notre Dame (1-1)


at St. Augustine (CA) (2-1)


North Canyon (1-1)


at Agua Fria (1-1)


Apollo (1-1)


at Thunderbird (2-0)


Goldwater (1-1)


at Apache Junction (0-2)


 

Poston Butte (1-1)


at Campo Verde (0-2)


Gilbert (1-1)


at Canyon View (1-1)


Amphitheater (1-1)


at Flowing Wells (0-2)


Ironwood Ridge (1-1)


at Empire (1-1)


Maricopa (1-1)


at Sahuarita (1-1)


Marana Mountain View (0-2)


at Sunrise Mountain (0-2)


Rio Rico (0-2)


at Nogales (0-2)


Tucson (1-1)


at Cienega (1-1)


Catalina Foothills (1-1)


at Buena (2-0)


Casa Grande (1-1)


at Paradise Valley (0-2)


Desert View (2-0)


at Canyon del Oro (2-0)


Sunnyside (1-1)


at Kellis (1-1)


Cibola (0-2)

at Brawley (CA) (2-0)

