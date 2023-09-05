Week 3 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF SEPT. 7, 2023:
|
Boulder Creek (0-2)
|
|
at Hamilton (1-1)
|
|
Camelback (1-1)
|
at Desert Edge (1-1)
|
Central (2-0)
|
at Dobson (1-1)
|
Westview (0-2)
|
at La Joya (0-2)
GAMES OF SEPT. 8, 2023:
|
ALA-Queen Creek (1-1)
|
|
at ALA-Gilbert North (2-0)
|
|
Lone Peak (UT) (1-3)
|
|
at Highland (2-0)
|
|
Queen Creek (0-2)
|
|
at Liberty (2-0)
|
|
Red Mountain (1-1)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (1-1)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (0-2)
|
|
at Williams Field (2-0)
|
|
Fairfax (0-2)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (1-1)
|
|
Skyline (2-0)
|
|
at Mesa (1-1)
|
|
Verrado (1-1)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (1-1)
|
|
West Point (0-2)
|
|
at Tolleson (0-2)
|
|
Westwood (0-2)
|
|
at Capistrano Valley (CA) (3-0)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (2-0)
|
|
at Centennial (2-0)
|
|
Chaparral (1-1)
|
|
at Desert Mountain (2-0)
|
|
Corona del Sol (1-1)
|
|
at Pinnacle (2-0)
|
|
Basha (1-1)
|
|
at Saguaro (2-0)
|
|
Casteel (2-0)
|
|
at Carlsbad (CA) (3-0)
|
|
Orange Lutheran (CA) (3-0)
|
|
at Chandler (2-0)
|
|
Perry (2-0)
|
|
at Millennium (2-0)
|
|
Sunnyslope (1-1)
|
|
Brophy (1-1)
|
|
Desert Vista (0-2)
|
|
at Valley Vista (0-2)
|
|
Salpointe (2-0)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (1-1)
|
|
Cactus (2-0)
|
|
at O'Connor (1-1)
|
|
St. Mary's (1-1)
|
|
at North (0-2)
|
|
Ironwood (0-2)
|
|
at South Mountain (0-2)
|
|
Trevor Browne (1-1)
|
|
at McClintock (1-1)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (2-0)
|
|
at Las Vegas (NV) (1-1)
|
|
Marana (1-1)
|
|
at Higley (2-0)
|
|
Horizon (2-0)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (1-1)
|
|
Notre Dame (1-1)
|
|
at St. Augustine (CA) (2-1)
|
|
North Canyon (1-1)
|
|
at Agua Fria (1-1)
|
|
Apollo (1-1)
|
|
at Thunderbird (2-0)
|
|
Goldwater (1-1)
|
|
at Apache Junction (0-2)
|
|
Poston Butte (1-1)
|
|
at Campo Verde (0-2)
|
|
Gilbert (1-1)
|
|
at Canyon View (1-1)
|
|
Amphitheater (1-1)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (0-2)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-1)
|
|
at Empire (1-1)
|
|
Maricopa (1-1)
|
|
at Sahuarita (1-1)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (0-2)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (0-2)
|
|
Rio Rico (0-2)
|
|
at Nogales (0-2)
|
|
Tucson (1-1)
|
|
at Cienega (1-1)
|
|
Catalina Foothills (1-1)
|
|
at Buena (2-0)
|
|
Casa Grande (1-1)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (0-2)
|
|
Desert View (2-0)
|
|
at Canyon del Oro (2-0)
|
|
Sunnyside (1-1)
|
|
at Kellis (1-1)
|
|
Cibola (0-2)
|
at Brawley (CA) (2-0)
