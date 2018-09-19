Let's check in on Week 4 of Arizona JuCo Football action

Logan Byrd

Arizona Western 16, Eastern Arizona 13

Offensive Standouts: Former North Carolina Tarheel Logan Byrd threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the Arizona Western win. Eastern Arizona's Wilber Cooper got his third touchdown of the year on the ground in the loss.

Defensive Standouts: Arizona Western's Bryce Beekman had a tackle for a los and an interception. Eastern Arizona's Demarkus Robbins had 10 solo tackles, including two for a loss.

What's Next: Arizona Western (2-1) hosts Mesa Community College (2-1) on 9/22 Eastern Arizona (2-1) hosts Glendale Community College (1-3) on 9/22

Phoenix College 84, Arizona Christian JV 0

Offensive Standouts: With 600 yards of offense and 84 points, you can bet that there were plenty of offensive standouts, but Notre Dame Prep alum Cameron Yowell (3 TD passes) and Central High alum Tommy Works (2 rushing TDs) led the way. Phoenix College even go ta 66-yard score out of Maricopa alum Kemo Akins on his only touch of the day.

Defensive Standouts: Westview alum Deonsaye Dean led the team with 4 solo tackles and a sack in the shutout.

What's Next:

Phoenix College (1-3) hosts Pima Community College (1-1) on 9/22

Pima Community College 30, Glendale Community College 13

Offensive Standouts: Ironwood Ridge alum Nick Brahler had 76 yards on 12 carries, and registered his first JuCo TD in the win. Alabama native Larry Rembert added four catches for 125 yards and a score in Pima's win. For GCC, former Millennium TE Raymond Pauwels hauled in 8 catches fro 77 yards.

Defensive Standouts: Pima had themselves an interception party, with Leon Huey, Morris Lugo, Christian Maddox, Tommy Lawrence, Tony Fair and Leonard Lee all getting one pick each. Supilani Mailei and Highland alum Amar Sow combined for 7.5 sacks. Mountain Pointe alum Rashie Hodge had himself another strong week for GCC, leading the team in solo tackles and adding an interception.