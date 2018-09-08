WEEKLY BLOG: 9/7/18

The Paradise Valley Trojans have just 22 varsity players. One of them left in an ambulance early in the second quarter. They fell behind 14-0 before the game was nine minutes old and trailed 21-6 midway through the second quarter.

Yet, none of that would spoil the annual homecoming game at PVHS as the Trojans rallied for a 34-31 victory over district-rival Shadow Mountain on Friday night.

"Our kids are resilient," Paradise Valley head coach Greg Davis said. "We're never the biggest. We're never the fastest. It's the PV Way."

It was a blue-collar team effort to keep the Trojans unbeaten as nearly every player is a starter.



It also helps that the one taking the snaps is a Division I college prospect. Junior quarterback Ben Finley unleashed something new in this game - his running ability.

Finley, who has started since his freshman year, had never rushed for more than 22 yards in a game nor had a rushing TD. Friday, he had 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also passed for 280 yards and three more scores.

Shadow Mountain (1-2) received the opening kick and methodically went down the field in 11 plays with senior quarterback Nainoa Shinn eluding the rush and scrambling around the left for an 11-yard touchdown. Shinn's knee is fully recovered from an ACL injury that ended his junior year in the fifth game.

Paradise Valley was moving the ball on its opening series, but cornerback Jakob Rohde picked off a short pass and weaved his way through traffic going 80 yards for a touchdown giving the visitors a 14-0 lead and plenty of momentum.

The Trojans mishandled the ensuing kickoff and started from their own 4-yard line. Paradise Valley moved the ball to midfield, but lost junior wide receiver Jovanni Haddad to an injury after running a route on the right sideline. The captain was lying on his back until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived. He was then placed on a backboard and transferred to a gurney and an ambulance, giving a thumbs up to the crowd.

After a 20-minute delay, the Trojans continued their drive and cashed in a score with a pass from Finley to Tristin Lee on the left sideline. The senior receiver broke a tackle and got in the end zone. A missed extra point left the score at 14-6.

Shadow Mountain, which was held to seven points in its last game two weeks ago against Bradshaw Mountain, continued to guide its offense with ease. Running back Ronnie Fagan went around the right side and crossed the goal-line plane before being pushed out of bounds for a 21-6 advantage.

Finley connected with a Caleb Diaz on a 43-yard deep ball to set up a three-yard touchdown strike (also to Diaz).

"It mostly goes back to our line giving Ben time," Diaz, who had 10 catches for 153 yards, said. "Coach Davis does a good job of confusing the defense, not letting them know what we were going to run next."



The offenses continued to dominate as the Matadors had a second-and-goal at the 4-yard line. However, Paradise Valley (3-0) made its first stop of the game to force a field goal.

The Trojans often lined up with three receivers wide on the left and two more on the right side with an empty backfield. It caused the defense to spread out wide and create running lanes for Finley. In the final minute of the half, PVHS faced a fourth-and-one at the 4-yard line and Finley scored on a keeper to close the deficit to 24-20 at the half.

"They were running a 4-3 with their linebacker out in the flat," Finley said. "We took advantage of that. It worked, thanks to my line."

After not having a single penalty in the first half, Shadow Mountain was flagged for three personal fouls in the third quarter. One was a roughing the passer penalty, and it helped prolong the go-ahead drive for the Trojans. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Finley dove into the end zone from the 2-yard line to give PVHS its first lead of the game.

The Paradise Valley defense was containing Shadow Mountain in the second half. Also adding to the Matadors' woes were a few players cramping in the fourth quarter of a game that began with a temperature of 101 degrees in Northeast Phoenix. Shinn was forced to leave the game for a play bringing in Jalen Williams as a Wildcat quarterback, who was stopped on third down bringing out the game's only punt.

"We've got a lot of guys who play both ways," Shadow Mountain head coach Ron Fagan said. "We've got to get tougher mentally when we get penalties."

Fagan, who had approximately 35 players on his sideline, also said the team had some discipline issues and he sat some guys for this game.



"(Paradise Valley defensive coordinator) Dave Anderson did a great job of adjusting," Davis said. "He said we're going to let guys fly around and play."

With just over five minutes remaining, the Trojans successfully converted a fourth-and-six at the SMHS 18-yard line with a pass from Finley to Lee. With Paradise Valley trying to bleed the clock, it again faced fourth down at the 3-yard line. Davis opted to go for it again.

Finley rolled right, avoided the defensive pressure, then directed his receiver towards the middle of the field and fired it to Lee, chucking it across his body, for his third touchdown of the night. For Lee, it was his fifth TD of the season.



"It's a risky throw," Finley said. "But in that situation, we needed it. Tristin Lee made a hell of a catch. I'm really proud of him."

The Matadors didn't go away quietly. Shinn got the hurry-up offense going and completed five of six passes for 80 yards to bring Shadow Mountain to within 34-31. Kyle Schoeppe was on the receiving end of an 11-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes to play.

The onside kick was sent airborne similar to a pooch kick and Kyle Krautstrunk grabbed it for the Trojans. On fourth-and-one, Lee gained the necessary yard on a dive and Paradise Valley ran out the clock for its 21st consecutive victory in the series (Trojans lead 25-8 with Shadow Mountain's last win coming in 1987).

While Paradise Valley may not have the numbers, they do have experience. Two years ago, after a hazing scandal, the Trojans had just 17 players on the varsity roster for its opener (a 68-6 loss to Verrado). Ten freshmen started during that 2016 season, and most of the rest of the players were sophomores. Those athletes now have one and two full years of experience, which is proving beneficial in close games. A week ago, PVHS defeated South Mountain, 19-18.

Davis also reported that everything is fine with Haddad. He said they were checking him for concussion symptoms. Because Haddad expressed pain in his ribs and neck, precautions were taken in loading him into the ambulance.

Paradise Valley will travel to Tucson to take on Flowing Wells (3-1) next Friday. Shadow Mountain will host Arcadia (4-0) next week.

Arcadia has been one of the biggest turnaround stories in the entire state. The Titans, 0-10 a year ago, defeated St. Mary's 55-39 to continue to flip the script this season.

"Our boys played hard," Fagan said. "We're a pretty physical team. We've just got to line up and play. We've got to be able to keep the lead."

