 ArizonaVarsity - Week 4 Schedule for 6A & 5A
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 09:49:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 4 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Top 15.

GAME OF SEPT. 23, 2021:

Corona del Sol (0-3)


at Desert Vista (1-1)


GAMES OF SEPT. 24, 2021:

North Canyon (1-2)


at Dobson (1-2)


Mesa Mountain View (3-0)


at Mesa (1-2)


Skyline (0-3)


at Tolleson (0-3)


South Mountain (1-1)


at Tucson (0-2)


Westwood (1-2)


at Red Mountain (3-0)


Desert Ridge (2-1)


at Highland (2-0)


Higley (0-3)


at Boulder Creek (0-3)


Perry (2-1)


at Queen Creek (2-0)


Williams Field (2-0)


at Campo Verde (1-2)


Casteel (1-1)


at Mountain Pointe (2-1)


Liberty (3-0)


at Chandler (3-0)


Hamilton (3-0)


at Centennial (1-2)


Agua Fria (3-0)


at La Joya (0-3)


Mountain Ridge (2-1)


at North (2-1)


Shadow Ridge (3-0)


at Basha (3-0)


Cesar Chavez (2-0)


at Valley Vista (1-1)


Cibola (0-3)


at Westview (1-2)


Maryvale (0-3)


at Copper Canyon (1-2)


Trevor Browne (3-0)


at Verrado (1-1)


Game is @ Central HS

Notre Dame (1-1)


Brophy (1-2)


Saguaro (2-0)


at Chaparral (2-1)


Desert Edge (2-1)


at Canyon View (1-2)


Independence (0-1)


at Washington (0-2)


Estrella Foothills (1-1)


at Kellis (2-1)


Kofa (0-2)


at Willow Canyon (1-2)


West Point (0-3)


at Combs (1-2)


Gilbert (1-2)


at Nogales (2-0)


Ironwood Ridge (2-1)


at Salpointe (2-0)


Marana (3-0)


at Flowing Wells (1-2)


Buena (1-1)


at Sunnyside (2-1)


Cholla (1-2)


at Empire (1-2)


Sahuaro (0-2)


at Desert View (2-0)


Marana Mountain View (1-1)


at Millennium (2-1)


Fairfax (0-3)


at Cactus Shadows (0-3)


Ironwood (1-2)


at Paradise Valley (1-2)


Cactus (3-0)


at Sunrise Mountain (1-2)


Alhambra (0-3)


at Mingus (1-2)


Sunnyslope (1-1)


at Apollo (1-1)


Camelback (1-2)


at Carl Hayden (2-1)


Central (1-0)

at Sierra Linda (2-1)

Desert Mountain (2-1)

at Peoria (1-2)

Goldwater (0-2)

at Deer Valley (2-0)

McClintock (0-3)

at Tempe (0-2)

