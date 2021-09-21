Week 4 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Top 15.
GAME OF SEPT. 23, 2021:
|
Corona del Sol (0-3)
|
|
at Desert Vista (1-1)
|
GAMES OF SEPT. 24, 2021:
|
North Canyon (1-2)
|
|
at Dobson (1-2)
|
|
Mesa Mountain View (3-0)
|
|
at Mesa (1-2)
|
|
Skyline (0-3)
|
|
at Tolleson (0-3)
|
|
South Mountain (1-1)
|
|
at Tucson (0-2)
|
|
Westwood (1-2)
|
|
at Red Mountain (3-0)
|
|
Desert Ridge (2-1)
|
|
at Highland (2-0)
|
|
Higley (0-3)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (0-3)
|
|
Perry (2-1)
|
|
at Queen Creek (2-0)
|
|
Williams Field (2-0)
|
|
at Campo Verde (1-2)
|
|
Casteel (1-1)
|
|
at Mountain Pointe (2-1)
|
|
Liberty (3-0)
|
|
at Chandler (3-0)
|
|
Hamilton (3-0)
|
|
at Centennial (1-2)
|
|
Agua Fria (3-0)
|
|
at La Joya (0-3)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (2-1)
|
|
at North (2-1)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (3-0)
|
|
at Basha (3-0)
|
|
Cesar Chavez (2-0)
|
|
at Valley Vista (1-1)
|
|
Cibola (0-3)
|
|
at Westview (1-2)
|
|
Maryvale (0-3)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (1-2)
|
|
Trevor Browne (3-0)
|
|
at Verrado (1-1)
|
|
Notre Dame (1-1)
|
|
Brophy (1-2)
|
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
|
at Chaparral (2-1)
|
|
Desert Edge (2-1)
|
|
at Canyon View (1-2)
|
|
Independence (0-1)
|
|
at Washington (0-2)
|
|
Estrella Foothills (1-1)
|
|
at Kellis (2-1)
|
|
Kofa (0-2)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (1-2)
|
|
West Point (0-3)
|
|
at Combs (1-2)
|
|
Gilbert (1-2)
|
|
at Nogales (2-0)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (2-1)
|
|
at Salpointe (2-0)
|
|
Marana (3-0)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (1-2)
|
|
Buena (1-1)
|
|
at Sunnyside (2-1)
|
|
Cholla (1-2)
|
|
at Empire (1-2)
|
|
Sahuaro (0-2)
|
|
at Desert View (2-0)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (1-1)
|
|
at Millennium (2-1)
|
|
Fairfax (0-3)
|
|
at Cactus Shadows (0-3)
|
|
Ironwood (1-2)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (1-2)
|
|
Cactus (3-0)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (1-2)
|
|
Alhambra (0-3)
|
|
at Mingus (1-2)
|
|
Sunnyslope (1-1)
|
|
at Apollo (1-1)
|
|
Camelback (1-2)
|
|
at Carl Hayden (2-1)
|
|
Central (1-0)
|
at Sierra Linda (2-1)
|
Desert Mountain (2-1)
|
at Peoria (1-2)
|
Goldwater (0-2)
|
at Deer Valley (2-0)
|
McClintock (0-3)
|
at Tempe (0-2)
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)
Support our sponsors: