News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-20 09:47:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 4 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAMES OF SEPT. 22, 2022:

Perry (2-1)


at Dobson (0-3)


Central (2-1)


at North (0-3)


Trevor Browne (3-0)


at Copper Canyon (1-2)


Desert Ridge (0-3)


at Williams Field (2-1)


Mountain Ridge (1-2)


at Apollo (1-2)


GAMES OF SEPT. 23, 2022:

Arizona College Prep (2-1)


at Mesa (1-2)


Valley Vista (2-1)


at Westwood (1-2)


Game is at Central HS

Highland (2-1)


Brophy (1-2)


Desert Mountain (3-0)


at Chaparral (2-1)


Saguaro (2-1)


at Chandler (3-0)


Mesa Mountain View (1-2)


at Basha (3-0)


Casa Grande (3-0)


at Casteel (3-0)


Horizon (1-1)


at Hamilton (2-1)


Cibola (0-3)


at Kofa (0-2)


Shadow Ridge (0-3)


at Cactus Shadows (1-2)


Tolleson (1-2)


at Boulder Creek (2-1)


Westview (1-2)


at Paradise Valley (2-1)


O'Connor (2-1)


at Cesar Chavez (2-1)


Sunnyslope (2-1)


at Corona del Sol (2-1)


Verrado (2-1)


at Desert Vista (0-3)


Campo Verde (2-0)


at Mountain Pointe (1-2)


Centennial (2-1)


at Millennium (3-0)


Andy Luberta Classic

ALA-Queen Creek (3-0)


at Queen Creek (1-2)


Red Mountain (2-1)


at Marana Mountain View (0-2)


Salpointe (1-2)


at Cienega (1-1)


Gilbert (2-1)


at Mesquite (1-2)


Notre Dame (2-1)


at McClintock (1-2)


Skyline (3-0)


at West Point (2-1)


Flowing Wells (1-1)


at Agua Fria (0-3)


Sunnyside (1-1)


at Canyon View (1-2)


Goldwater (2-1)


at Fairfax (2-1)


Ironwood (0-3)


at Kellis (0-2)


Willow Canyon (2-0)


at Sierra Linda (3-0)


Cholla (1-2)


at Buena (2-1)


Canyon del Oro (2-0)


at Marana (2-0)


Nogales (0-2)


at Sahuaro (1-1)


Sahuarita (0-2)


at Rincon/University (0-3)


Ironwood Ridge (0-2)


at Desert Edge (2-1)


South Mountain (2-1)


at Tucson (1-1)


La Joya (0-3)


at Estrella Foothills (0-3)


Lee Williams (2-1)


at North Canyon (0-3)


Cactus (1-2)


at Snowflake (3-0)


Maricopa (0-3)


at Sunrise Mountain (1-2)


Camelback (1-2)


at Arcadia (3-0)


Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}