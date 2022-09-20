Week 4 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF SEPT. 22, 2022:
|
Perry (2-1)
|
|
at Dobson (0-3)
|
|
Central (2-1)
|
|
at North (0-3)
|
|
Trevor Browne (3-0)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (1-2)
|
|
Desert Ridge (0-3)
|
|
at Williams Field (2-1)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (1-2)
|
|
at Apollo (1-2)
|
GAMES OF SEPT. 23, 2022:
|
Arizona College Prep (2-1)
|
|
at Mesa (1-2)
|
|
Valley Vista (2-1)
|
|
at Westwood (1-2)
|
|
Highland (2-1)
|
|
Brophy (1-2)
|
|
Desert Mountain (3-0)
|
|
at Chaparral (2-1)
|
|
Saguaro (2-1)
|
|
at Chandler (3-0)
|
|
Mesa Mountain View (1-2)
|
|
at Basha (3-0)
|
|
Casa Grande (3-0)
|
|
at Casteel (3-0)
|
|
Horizon (1-1)
|
|
at Hamilton (2-1)
|
|
Cibola (0-3)
|
|
at Kofa (0-2)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (0-3)
|
|
at Cactus Shadows (1-2)
|
|
Tolleson (1-2)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (2-1)
|
|
Westview (1-2)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (2-1)
|
|
O'Connor (2-1)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (2-1)
|
|
Sunnyslope (2-1)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (2-1)
|
|
Verrado (2-1)
|
|
at Desert Vista (0-3)
|
|
Campo Verde (2-0)
|
|
at Mountain Pointe (1-2)
|
|
Centennial (2-1)
|
|
at Millennium (3-0)
|
|
ALA-Queen Creek (3-0)
|
|
at Queen Creek (1-2)
|
|
Red Mountain (2-1)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (0-2)
|
|
Salpointe (1-2)
|
|
at Cienega (1-1)
|
|
Gilbert (2-1)
|
|
at Mesquite (1-2)
|
|
Notre Dame (2-1)
|
|
at McClintock (1-2)
|
|
Skyline (3-0)
|
|
at West Point (2-1)
|
|
Flowing Wells (1-1)
|
|
at Agua Fria (0-3)
|
|
Sunnyside (1-1)
|
|
at Canyon View (1-2)
|
|
Goldwater (2-1)
|
|
at Fairfax (2-1)
|
|
Ironwood (0-3)
|
|
at Kellis (0-2)
|
|
Willow Canyon (2-0)
|
|
at Sierra Linda (3-0)
|
|
Cholla (1-2)
|
|
at Buena (2-1)
|
|
Canyon del Oro (2-0)
|
|
at Marana (2-0)
|
|
Nogales (0-2)
|
|
at Sahuaro (1-1)
|
|
Sahuarita (0-2)
|
|
at Rincon/University (0-3)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (0-2)
|
|
at Desert Edge (2-1)
|
|
South Mountain (2-1)
|
|
at Tucson (1-1)
|
|
La Joya (0-3)
|
|
at Estrella Foothills (0-3)
|
|
Lee Williams (2-1)
|
|
at North Canyon (0-3)
|
|
Cactus (1-2)
|
|
at Snowflake (3-0)
|
|
Maricopa (0-3)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (1-2)
|
|
Camelback (1-2)
|
|
at Arcadia (3-0)
|
