Week 4 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF SEPT. 14, 2023:
|
Chaparral (1-2)
|
|
Brophy (2-1)
|
|
Pinnacle (3-0)
|
|
at Horizon (3-0)
|
|
Saguaro (2-1)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (1-2)
|
|
Paradise Valley (0-3)
|
|
at ALA-Gilbert North (2-1)
|
|
Desert Mountain (3-0)
|
|
at Cactus (2-1)
|
|
Skyline (2-1)
|
|
at North Canyon (1-2)
|
GAMES OF SEPT. 15, 2023:
|
Cesar Chavez (2-1)
|
|
at Camelback (1-2)
|
|
Desert Ridge (1-2)
|
|
at Williams Field (3-0)
|
|
Mesa (2-1)
|
|
at Dobson (1-2)
|
|
Basha (2-1)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (2-1)
|
|
Perry (3-0)
|
|
at Tolleson (1-2)
|
|
Westwood (0-3)
|
|
at Red Mountain (2-1)
|
|
Centennial (3-0)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (0-3)
|
|
Liberty (3-0)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (1-2)
|
|
Casteel (2-1)
|
|
at Trevor Browne (1-2)
|
|
Chandler (3-0)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (1-2)
|
|
Desert Vista (1-2)
|
|
at Hamilton (2-1)
|
|
Central (3-0)
|
|
at Mountain Pointe (2-1)
|
|
Valley Vista (0-3)
|
|
at Salpointe (3-0)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (3-0)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (0-3)
|
|
O'Connor (2-1)
|
|
at ALA-Queen Creek (2-1)
|
|
Campo Verde (1-2)
|
|
at Highland (2-1)
|
|
Canyon View (1-2)
|
|
at Queen Creek (0-3)
|
|
Higley (3-0)
|
|
at Desert Edge (2-1)
|
|
Sunnyslope (1-2)
|
|
at Notre Dame (2-1)
|
|
Agua Fria (2-1)
|
|
at Fairfax (0-3)
|
|
Apollo (2-1)
|
|
at West Pointe (0-3)
|
|
Goldwater (2-1)
|
|
at Verrado (1-2)
|
|
Kellis (2-1)
|
|
at Ironwood (1-2)
|
|
Millennium (2-1)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (1-2)
|
|
Mesquite (1-2)
|
|
at Gilbert (1-2)
|
|
South Mountain (0-3)
|
|
at McClintock (2-1)
|
|
Sahuarita (1-2)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (0-3)
|
|
Douglas (1-2)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (2-1)
|
|
Maricopa (2-1)
|
|
at Casa Grande (2-1)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (0-3)
|
|
at Marana (1-2)
|
|
Desert View (2-1)
|
|
at Nogales (0-3)
|
|
Buena (3-0)
|
|
at Tucson (1-2)
|
|
Cienega (2-1)
|
|
at Walden Grove (0-2)
|
|
Mica Mountain (3-0)
|
|
at Sunnyside (1-2)
|
|
Gila Ridge (0-3)
|
|
at Cibola (0-3)
|
|
North (0-3)
|
|
at Westview (1-2)
|
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)