Week 4 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton
Staff

GAMES OF SEPT. 14, 2023:

Chaparral (1-2)


Brophy (2-1)


Pinnacle (3-0)


at Horizon (3-0)


Saguaro (2-1)


at Shadow Ridge (1-2)


Paradise Valley (0-3)


at ALA-Gilbert North (2-1)


Desert Mountain (3-0)


at Cactus (2-1)


Skyline (2-1)


at North Canyon (1-2)


GAMES OF SEPT. 15, 2023:

Cesar Chavez (2-1)


at Camelback (1-2)


Desert Ridge (1-2)


at Williams Field (3-0)


Mesa (2-1)


at Dobson (1-2)


Basha (2-1)


at Mesa Mountain View (2-1)


Perry (3-0)


at Tolleson (1-2)


Westwood (0-3)


at Red Mountain (2-1)


Centennial (3-0)


at Mountain Ridge (0-3)


Liberty (3-0)


at Sunrise Mountain (1-2)


Casteel (2-1)


at Trevor Browne (1-2)


Chandler (3-0)


at Corona del Sol (1-2)


Desert Vista (1-2)


at Hamilton (2-1)


Central (3-0)


at Mountain Pointe (2-1)


 

Valley Vista (0-3)


at Salpointe (3-0)


Cactus Shadows (3-0)


at Boulder Creek (0-3)


O'Connor (2-1)


at ALA-Queen Creek (2-1)


 

Campo Verde (1-2)


at Highland (2-1)


Canyon View (1-2)


at Queen Creek (0-3)


Higley (3-0)


at Desert Edge (2-1)


Sunnyslope (1-2)


at Notre Dame (2-1)


Agua Fria (2-1)


at Fairfax (0-3)


 

Apollo (2-1)


at West Pointe (0-3)


Goldwater (2-1)


at Verrado (1-2)


Kellis (2-1)


at Ironwood (1-2)


Millennium (2-1)


at Willow Canyon (1-2)


Mesquite (1-2)


at Gilbert (1-2)


South Mountain (0-3)


at McClintock (2-1)


Sahuarita (1-2)


at Flowing Wells (0-3)


Douglas (1-2)


at Ironwood Ridge (2-1)


Maricopa (2-1)


at Casa Grande (2-1)


 

Marana Mountain View (0-3)


at Marana (1-2)


Desert View (2-1)


at Nogales (0-3)


Buena (3-0)


at Tucson (1-2)


Cienega (2-1)


at Walden Grove (0-2)


Mica Mountain (3-0)


at Sunnyside (1-2)


Gila Ridge (0-3)


at Cibola (0-3)


North (0-3)


at Westview (1-2)


{{ article.author_name }}