Hawk defense puts clamps on depleted Bears squad

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/20/19 The 6A Premier Region entered play Friday night with a 19-1 record. Highland, which lost to Hamilton by the narrowest of margins on Aug. 30, broke through at home in Gilbert against Basha and dented that loss column. The Hawks ended their non-region schedule with a 40-7 victory, powered by three touchdown passes by sophomore Gage Dayley, strong play on both sides of the line, and an All-State performance by two-way player Daniel Wood. "I thought it was a great display of physicality," Highland head coach Brock Farrel said. "Defensively, I thought we played lights out." Farrel pulled one out of his bag of tricks on the Hawks' first possession. Highland ran the flea flicker with Dayley launching a deep pass to a waiting (and wide open) Tanner Crandall. The result was a 43-yard touchdown. "That was a play we've been running (in practice) for a while," Dayley said. "We thought it was the right time to run it. I threw it as far as I could while getting hit in the chest." It was learned before the game that Basha senior quarterback Gabe Friend, who has 14 touchdown passes this season, suffered an ACL (knee) injury and will miss the rest of the year. The Bears went with Micah Harper, a national cornerback recruit, at quarterback. Harper has been playing some offense (he had a 59-yard touchdown run last week), but learning quarterback in just six days was a difficult endeavor. Harper ran a lot of Wildcat offense (24 carries) for the Bears, but threw a nice 45-yard pass to Carson Bachmann on Basha's first drive. Basha had it third-and-two at the 4-yard line, however a bad snap pushed it back to the 15, and a subsequent missed field goal kept the score at 7-0 after the first quarter. Highland (4-1) rotated its two main running backs, Wood and Max Davis. Davis blasted through the middle early in the second quarter untouched from nine yards out to cap a five-play, 64-yard drive (all runs).





Basha (4-1) battled back using something that worked well a week ago against La Joya - the big play. With five wide receivers spread out and an empty backfield, Harper quickly got a pass off to senior Zion Williams and with that running start, he rocketed past the defense en route to a 69-yard touchdown.



Micah Harper gets set to release a pass for Basha in the Bears' game at HIghland. The usual defensive back/wide receiver performed valiantly and completed 12-of-22 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. (Photo Courtesy of Andy Silvas Photography)

But that was as close as Basha would get. Dayley, who had just run 11 yards on a keeper, connected with Crandall again on a go route down the right sideline. The 30-yard score was the senior receiver's fifth touchdown of the season. Just sixteen seconds later, the game started to get out of reach as cornerback Ja'Sean Lee, who was playing deep, jumped the route and took an interception back 27 yards to extend the Hawks' lead to 27-7 at the half.



"I was reading the quarterback the whole time," Lee said. "He threw the ball and I broke on it." The turnovers continued for the Highland defense as Kam Cullimore recovered a fumble on Basha's first play of the third quarter. That gave the Hawks a short field at the 39-yard line. Dayley scrambled while looking for a receiver, then hit senior Tru Tanner with a dart for his third TD pass of the game. "He didn't look as nervous as he was the first few games," Farrel said. "Today he was really comfortable and played really well." Dayley finished with 153 yards on 11-of-22 passes. The offense had no turnovers. Meanwhile, the Highland defense was shutting down the run in the second half, winning the battle at the line of scrimmage, and limiting the Bears to short bubble screen completions. The Hawks held Basha to 59 second-half yards and had six sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Daniel Wood was at the forefront of that with a pair of sacks and several tackles. When he wasn't on the field for the defense, he was following his blockers for some big gains. Wood rushed for 154 yards on just 11 carries. He barreled threw the middle from 17 yards out to close the scoring. "He's our returning All-State linebacker and I think he showed tonight," Farrel said. "The (Grand Canyon State) Gridiron Club should take a look at this game and probably put him on their (Ed Doherty Award) list." The Highland offensive line didn't allow any sacks. Dayley credited his linemen along with his receivers and running backs. When asked the names of his O-linemen that kept him upright, the young QB didn't disappoint. We'll put his comments in parenthesis. The OL consisted of center Jack Fitzpatrick (funniest kid I know), right tackle Makua Pule (a freshman who's just 14 years old), left guard Brigham Bent (first season playing football), left tackle Noah Boone (a rock that's been playing forever), and right guard Chance Hanks (leader). Highland begins 6A Central play next week in Ahwatukee against Desert Vista (3-1). Farrel called the team resilient following the Hamilton loss, which ended with the Hawks getting tackled on the 1-yard line trailing by seven as time expired. "We learned from it," Farrel said. "We moved on. All our goals are still in front of us. Desert Vista is going to be a physical game." Basha stuck with Harper at quarterback the entire game. The backup, junior Bryce Clanton is also a passer that should be able to allow the Bears to run a similar system as it did with Friend.

"I'm proud of our kids," Basha head coach Chris McDonald said. "When you have one of the top quarterbacks in the state go down and you have an offense that is designed around that and then to play a good Highland team, that's going to happen." McDonald complimented the speed of the Hawks as well as their physicality. Basha has one more non-region game, at home in Chandler against Red Mountain (4-1) next Friday. That will be followed by a bye week and then the gauntlet of the Premier Region. "It's time for us to step off the ledge a little bit," McDonald said. "We need to make things happen and come together. The season isn't over. This one game isn't going to define who we are."



Hawks 40, Bears 7 Basha 0 7

0

0 7

Highland 7 20 13 0 40